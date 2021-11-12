St. Augustine beats Delbarton 28-13 to advance

Nowhere is this truer than at St. Augustine Prep.
The second-seeded Hermits gave themselves and all of South Jersey a boost with a 28-13 win over seventh-seeded Delbarton in a state Non-Public A quarterfinal game Friday night. Senior running back Kanye Udoh ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Trey McLeer threw two TD passes.
“It was a huge statement,” Udoh said.
It was a statement because the Hermits (9-1) knew that if they had lost Friday, the rest of the state would have dismissed their success as having come against an easy South Jersey schedule. The state Non-Public A bracket is dominated by North Jersey teams that are not only the best in the state year in and year out but often also among the best in the country.
“It’s a respect thing,” McLeer said. “They should give us our respect down here. We’re ballers down here, just like up there (in North Jersey). We proved it tonight.”
Delbarton (5-6) made the two-hour plus trip to St. Augustine from Morristown. Fans packed the Hermits’ home and visiting bleachers on a clear, cool night.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound McLeer set the tone for St. Augustine’s performance with his toughness. He took several big hits in the pocket.
“All these teams up north like to play physical,” McLeer said, “and so do we down here. It was definitely a battle, every play, every quarter, every second.”
McLeer missed on his first pass attempt but then completed nine in a row. He finished 9 of 11 for 135 yards. Nasir Hill was McLeer’s favorite target, catching six passes for 84 yards.
“I definitely got in a little rhythm,” McLeer said. “I just tried to stay as calm as possible.”
McLeer also plays safety and returns punts.
“He’s a special kid, does everything for us,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “He throws a great ball. He’s a leader by example. He’s something.”
McLeer’s 13-yard TD pass to Kenny Selby put the Hermits up 14-3 in the second quarter. The Hermits controlled the game from there with a stingy defense and Udoh’s running.
Still, St. Augustine had some anxious moments in the second half.
With the Hermits up 21-13 and 9 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game, Delbarton took over at its own 39.
The St. Augustine defense responded, forcing the Green Wave to punt without a first down. Defensive back Na’cire Christmas made a tackle for a loss on first down. Franklin Simms got a sack on third down.
The Hermits then clinched the victory with a 10-play, 52-yard drive that ended with Udoh’s 4-yard TD run. Udoh had eight of his 32 carries on that possession. The offensive line of Noah Cressman, Brady Small, Michael Torowus, Vincent Isom and Gavin Kennedy consistently opened holes for Udoh throughout the game.
“I felt we were wearing them down just doing what we do,” Udoh said.
McLeer’s younger brother, sophomore Tristan McLeer, made the final play of the game for St. Augustine when he intercepted a pass on Delbarton’s last possession.
St. Augustine, which is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, advances to next Friday’s semifinals to host the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Don Bosco Prep and third-seeded St. Joseph Montvale.
It will be another North vs. South matchup.
Next week, they (another North Jersey power) are coming down here again,” Trey McLeer said. “It should be fun.”
