HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

St. Augustine basketball snaps Middle's win streak: Late Thursday roundup

Semaj Bethea scored a game-high 14 points to lead the St. Augustine Prep basketball team to a 55-45 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

Betha began the fourth quarter with back-to-back layups for the Hermits (12-1). The junior point guard scored eight in the fourth as St. Augustine outscored Middle 14-4. The loss ended the Panthers' five-game winning streak.

Elijah Brown scored 13 to go with seven rebounds and six assists for the Hermits, who are No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Matt Kouser scored 12 to go with nine rebounds and three assists. Ife Okebiorun had a game-high 12 rebounds and scored six. Ethan Fox scored 10.

Bubba McNeil scored 16 for the Panthers (8-5). Chase Moore scored 11 and added five rebounds. Re Ale Basquine scored 10 and had seven rebounds. Jamir McNeil scored four, and Troy Billiris and Aydan Howell each added two.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 54, Absegami 21: Tim Travagline and Cohen Cook each scored 16 for the Mustangs (14-1). Jamie Tyson scored six, Shaun Williamson added five. Nick Rodgers and Mawali Osunniyi (three each), Rocco Debiaso and Colt Russo (two each) and Stephen Ordille (one) also scored.

Charles Jerkins scored nine for the Braves (10-6). Hassan Bey and Rameer Pender each scored four, and Manny Torres and JJ Pawlowski added two apiece.

ACIT 51, Hammonton 32: Desi Stroud and Zahir Davis each scored 11 for the Red Hawks (11-3). Davis grabbed nine rebounds, and Stroud added six. Jameil Quintana scored 10 to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jayden Lopez scored seven and had seven assists. Yamdry Hernandez scored five and had five rebounds. Abdul Hawkins scored two.

Nic Johnson scored eight for the Blue Devils (8-4). Azzir Smith-Bey and Kenny Smith each scored seven, and Ta'Vonne Barber added six. Bryce Nicholson and Tyler Lowe each scored two.

Pleasantville 57, Cape May Tech 40: Alec Dooley scored 15 for the Hawks (0-12). Chance Ginyard scored nine, Colin Gery added seven. Adam Dille scored three, and Ronnie Neenhold, Benjamin Lynch and Nicholas Boehm each added two. The Greyhounds improved to 7-8. No further information was available. 

Millville 43, Cedar Creek 42: Khalon Foster scored 11 for the Thunderbolts (9-4). Raquan Ford scored 10 and had three assists, three rebounds and three steals. Jaden Merrill had 13 rebounds and scored three. Zyahir Pickett scored five and added five assists. Donte Smith scored four to go with four rebounds. Jabbar Barriento (five), Doug Doughty (three) and Kevin Rivera (two) also scored.

Ryan Manning and Jeffrey Marano each scored eight for Cedar Creek (7-10). Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored five, and Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle and Zaire Pilgrim each added four. Amon McLaughlin and Landon Kurz each scored three.

St. Joseph 61, Holy Spirit 57: Devon Theophile scored 17 and added 12 steals and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-5). Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 12, and Jason Umosella added 10. Adrian Smith scored seven, and Will Spross and Shamar Cox each added five. Spross had six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Cox added three steals. Jared Demara scored four and had three steals. Aidan Hopson scored four.

The Spartans fell to 6-9.

Toms River South 53, Southern Reg. 41: Pat Gaffney scored 13 for the Rams (11-4). Tom Menegus scored nine, and Max DiPietro added seven. Caden Schubiger and Justin Silva each scored five, and Leo Crowley added two. For Toms River South (4-10), Kai Barckley scored a game-high 22.

Ice hockey

Brick Twp. 7, Southern Reg. 0: Jake Toye and Tyler Oliviera each scored two for Brick (12-1). Peter Morris added four assists, and Logan Donnelly and Brody Acropolis each added two. For the Rams (4-7), McLein Barenbaum made 29 saves.

Results

Boys bowling

Washington Twp. 4, Hammonton 0: WT: Hunter Smallets (246, 643); Collin Merrigan (219, 582); H: Ryan Ulerick (216, 555); Tyler Puccio (193, 513); Isaac Fishman (193, 517)

Records: Washington 5-3-1; Hammonton 4-4-1

Overbrook 3, ACIT 1 (from Wed.): A: Dwayne Woodard (222, 575), Douglas Golden (203, 475). O: Luke Weaver (222, 552), Robert McCourt (186, 546).

Girls bowling (from Wed.) 

Overbrook 4, ACIT 0: A: Madyson Martin (150, 386), Lana Foo (152, 372). O: Jordan McCourt (198, 557), Kaylen Fean (163, 407).

Girls swimming

Atlantic City 93, Cedar Creek 77

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay: AC (Kaitlynn Do, Jodie Lynn Pereira, Grace Gaskill, Anna Tran) 2:19.25

200 Freestyle: Melissa Tran AC 2:34.23

200 IM: A. Tran AC 2:43.64

50 Freestyle: Amber Klose CC 29.61

100 Butterfly: Olivia Kulakowski AC 1:17.28

100 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 1:06.60

400 Freestyle: (tie) Alana Crosson CC and Gaskill AC 5:22.68

200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Lauren Fox, Do, Kulakowksi, A. Tran) 2:01.06

100 Backstroke: Kendra Canale CC 1:14.88

100 Breaststroke: A. Tran AC 1:25.80

400 Freestyle Relay: AC (Kulakowski, Gaskill, M. Tran, Fox) 4:35.36

Records: Cedar Creek 3-4; A.C. 2-5

Donovan Catholic 98, Barnegat 72

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: DC (Sophia Markatos, Elena Markatos, Kaylee McDermott, Emma Conroy) 2:10.99

200 Freestyle: Leah Krompholz DC 2:22.48

200 IM: McDermott DC 2:30.33

50 Freestyle: S. Markatos DC 28.35

100 Butterfly: Olivia Armstrong DC 1:15.42

100 Freestyle: Conroy DC 1:02.10

500 Freestyle: Kaya Piskorzewski B 7;05.98

200 Freestyle Relay: DC (McDermott, Krompholz, Conroy, S. Markatos) 1:55.31

100 Backstroke: E. Markatos DC 1:14.27

100 Breaststroke: McDermott DC 1:24.88

400 Freestyle Relay: DC (Conroy, Krompholz, Armstrong, S. Markatos) 4:29.33

Records: Donovan Catholic 3-1; Barnegat 3-4

Boys swimming

Donovan Catholic 99, Barnegat 68

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: DC (Alexander Kraljic, Harison Fodor, Juan Jordan, Martin Dwyer) 1:53.36

200 Freestyle: Liam Adams DC 2:00.14

200 IM: Fodor DC 2:10.82

50 Freestyle: Dwyer DC 24.44

100 Butterfly: Fodor DC 1:00.00

100 Freestyle: Matt Liotti DC 56.80

500 Freestyle: Christopher Deleeuw B 5:44.37

200 Freestyle Relay: B (Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Deleeuw, Tyler Finkle) 1:42.79

100 Backstroke: Kraljic DC 1:07.41

100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:17.01

400 Freestyle Relay: DC (Sean Moran, Adams, Kraljic, Fodor) 3:46.87

Records: Donovan Catholic 4-0; Barnegat 3-4

 

