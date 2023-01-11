St. Augustine basketball coach wins 1,000th game

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Coach Paul Rodio of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team looked at a gym filled with friends, family and former players Wednesday night.

They were there to see Rodio make history and win his 1,000th career game.

That number of victories says a lot about how good a coach Rodio is.

The crowd in the gym and the relationships he has with the people in it said even more.

Rodio became the second coach in New Jersey boys basketball history to win 1,000 career games when the Hermits beat Ocean City 50-41. Only retired St. Anthony boys coach Bob Hurley, with 1,185 career victories, has more wins in New Jersey. Rodio, 70, is in his 46th season with a career record of 1,000-255.

“There’s so many people here that affected me,” Rodio said. “My best friends, students that don’t play basketball, all the guys that played for me. I’m really happy to get it in here.”

Rodio graduated from St. Augustine in 1970 and from Villanova University in 1974. He took over the Hermits’ program in 1977. Rodio lost his first game to Hammonton. His first victory came a few days later against Williamstown.

Rodio has led the Hermits to five state titles, 15 South Jersey championships and 10 Cape-Atlantic League titles. The Hermits (9-1) are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and are again one of the state’s top teams.

Fans began showing up for Wednesday’s contest two hours before tipoff.

Tim Pfaff, who grew up in Williamstown and played on Rodio’s first team, woke up at 6 a.m. and drove eight hours from his home in Athens, Ohio, to be at Wednesday’s game. It was the first time he had been back at St. Augustine in 25 years.

“The way he coaches,” Pfaff said. “I always felt like he had a great gift for getting the most out of his players. He was great at looking at each player and understanding what that kid needed to be successful. When I was a kid at the school, he was like a force of nature. He was very gregarious. If he was in the building, you knew he was there.”

Even the opposing coaches and former rivals got in on the act. As a tribute to Rodio, Ocean City coach John Bruno wore a Hawaiian-themed Villanova shirt.

Gene Allen, who retired as Atlantic City coach after last season and faced Rodio in countless big games over the years, attended his first game of the season Wednesday.

“Paul is such a good friend, such a good guy,” Allen said. “I’ve learned so much from him. I can’t even imagine (1,000 wins). All the changes that have happened over the years, and he still has the same passion he’s always had. He’s a special guy.”

The Hermits section chanted “Rodio, Rodio” as the coach walked on the court before the game started.

Current St. Augustine junior Matt Kouser typifies Rodio’s coaching legacy.

His father, Mike, a 1997 St. Augustine graduate, is one of the best players in Hermits history.

On Wednesday, Matt Kouser made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kouser’s 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game capped a 7-0 Hermits run that gave St. Augustine a 45-37 lead it never lost.

The student section chanted “Rodio, Rodio” again in the final seconds. Many in the crowd recorded video of the final moments with their cellphones.

After the final buzzer, Rodio hugged his wife, Bonnie. His family and former players then joined him at center court as the school played a video of his career highlights as Frank Sinatra sang “My Way.” The student section then unfurled a banner that read “Paul Rodio, 1000 wins.”

Ocean City showed outstanding sportsmanship, staying on the court for the entire postgame ceremony.

Wednesday had a once-in-a lifetime feel. No other boys basketball coach in New Jersey will reach 1,000 career wins for the foreseeable future.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Rodio said. “More with how long I’ve been doing this, how many different people here that I’ve affected … which is just as important, if not more important, than the 1,000 wins.”

GALLERY: Rodio wins 1,000th game as St. Augustine beats Ocean City