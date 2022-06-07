St. Augustine baseball wins S.J. semfinal game: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting St. John Vianney 10-3 on Tuesday in a South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal.

Prep designated hitter Jordan Serrano went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs. Cole Frye hit a two-run triple in a six-run first inning.

Top-seeded St. Augustine (26-1) will host sixth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy at 4 p.m. Friday for the sectional championship. The Prep will be playing in its sixth straight South Jersey final. CBA beat second-seeded St. Joseph-Metuchen 11-0 Tuesday in the other semifinal.

“We brought the bats out today and had a good first inning,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We hit the ball today, and that makes it a little easier moving forward. This time of year, every game is a playoff game, and it doesn’t matter what seed a team is. You got to be ready.”

Also for the Hermits, Austin Sofran went 3 for 3 with a double and a run. Josiah Ragsdale doubled and scored, and Ryan Weingartner was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Ryan Taylor added a hit, a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher CJ Furey (7-0) went four innings, gave up three hits and two runs, walked two and struck out seven.

For fourth-seeded St. John Vianney (18-7-1), Matteo Pasculli went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.

South Jersey Group III semifinal

(3) No. 4 Delsea Regional 6, (10) Hammonton 3: The visiting and 10th-seeded Blue Devils (11-17) scored three runs in the third inning and led 3-2 until fifth inning. Third-seeded Delsea (22-5), ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, went up 4-3 and added two more runs in the sixth.

Frankie Master went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs for the Crusaders, and Max Van Auken was 3 for 3 with two runs. Landon Burns added a double and a run, and Zach Maxwell and Ryan Harrison each had a hit and a run. Jake Watson went 2 for 3 and Konnor Reilly had a hit and two RBIs. The Crusaders had 13 hits.

For Hammonton, Drew Field was 2 for 3, and Austin Schoell, Landon Haines and Derek Adamucci each had a hit. Blue Devils starting pitcher Lukas Guerrier went five innings. He gave up eight hits and four runs, walked three and struck out two.

Boys volleyball

State semifinals

Top-seeded Southern Regional defeated fourth-seeded Fair Lawn 25-10, 25-18. The Rams advance to the championship match to be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at South Brunswick High School. No further information was available.

Boys and girls track and field

Lower Cape May Regional's Zeb Hinkler won the mixed 800-meter run at the Cherokee Night Racing II at Cherokee High School. He finished in 2 minutes, 02.18 seconds.

There were only four events, and no other local runners placed.

