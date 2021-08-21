St. Augustine baseball player C.J. Furey commits to Villanova

"They were people I can really relate to and get along with," Furey said of the Villanova coaching staff. "They're all for me putting my head down and grinding. No excuses, and I just feel like I fit that characteristic really well."

St. Augustine coach Michael Bylone said Furey started a few games during the spring, and after a brief illness was used primarily in relief. He went 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.

Furey's role the next two years will increase, Bylone said.

"For the most part, he competed (during his sophomore year)," Bylone said. "Anytime he was up he competed. It was a good experience for him this year pitching in varsity games. He got that experience. We have two years left with him. (Pitching) from the left side is a pretty nice commodity to have with the stuff he possesses."

The 5-foot-11 left-hander's fastball currently sits between 84 and 87 mph, he said. He also throws a changeup and curveball.

He has been working with the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville since his freshman year, and he gives credit to the coaches there, including co-founders Mike Adams, who is pitching in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, and Ed Charlton.