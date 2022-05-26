St. Augustine baseball beats Mainland in inaugural CAL Tournament championship

BUENA VISTA TOWSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep baseball team has added another key player and another championship to what has already been a notable season.

Jordan Serrano went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, as the Hermits beat Mainland 9-4 to win the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Thursday.

St. Augustine (23-1) took control with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning. Mainland (18-6) stranded 17 runners on base and left the bases loaded in four innings.

“I was really happy,” Serrano said. “I was pumped up from the beginning of the game. I think that helped me do well.”

Serrano, a sophomore outfielder and designated hitter, returned to the Prep lineup Monday after missing six weeks because of a fractured wrist that happened playing pickup basketball.

“It was hard on me, because obviously I wanted to play baseball,” he said. “I’m just glad I’m back now. It feels really good to show I’m part of this team and can do something to help us win.”

Serrano started the first two games of the season before the injury. His return is akin to a big league team adding a talented player at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Serrano hits the ball hard. The ball sounds different coming off his bat. His return adds power to an already potent Hermits lineup. Serrano is 4 for 9 with six runs scored and four RBIs since being cleared to rejoin the team.

“He’s a five-tool kid,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said of Serrano. “He can hit. He can run. He can throw. He just brings a lot more juice to the lineup. We’ll find a spot for him in the playoffs.”

This was the first ever CAL baseball tournament. The league decided to hold tournaments in other sports after the success of the CAL boys and girls basketball tournaments in the winter.

On Thursday, top-seeded St. Augustine got contributions from just about every spot in the lineup. All nine starters either got a hit or scored a run. Ninth-spot hitter Austin Sofran was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

St. Augustine sent 13 hitters to the plate in the second inning. In addition to Serrano’s two-run double that inning, Kyle Neri hit a two-run double and Ryan Taylor a two-run single.

For third-seeded Mainland, the game was one filled with missed opportunities. In addition to leaving runners on base, the Mustangs committed four errors. The first two St. Augustine hitters in the pivotal second inning both reached on errors. Only one of the eight runs scored that inning was earned.

“You don’t get to take that one inning off the board,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “There’s a lot of what-ifs today. But we’ll take some of the negatives and work on them.”

St. Augustine adds the CAL championship to the prestigious Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic title it won last week. The Hermits will now focus on the state tournament, which starts next week.

“This is our second milestone of the year,” Neri said. “Now, we’re hunting for that third one.”

