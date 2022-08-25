St. Augustine aims to continue its success from last fall

The St. Augustine Prep football team advanced to the state Non-Public A semifinals and finished 9-2 last season but graduated some strong talent, including 10 players who are now at NCAA Division I programs.

That senior class will be hard to replace, Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said.

St. Augustine will be young and inexperienced in some positions and have some sophomores, juniors and even seniors starting for the first time, but “we have a nice nucleus coming back, as well, so it’s not all that doom and gloom, that’s for sure,” the sixth-year Hermits coach added.

“It was a heck of a year,” Lancetta said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the big one. But we came darn close, and I was proud of the kids. It will be tough to replace, but you have to. Guys have to step up.

“There is a lot of competition, so that’s a good thing.”

One player who graduated was standout quarterback Trey McLeer, now at St. Francis University. McLeer was one of the many key contributors on a team that dominated most of its opponents in 2021. Either junior Ryan Gambill (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) or sophomore Rori Friel (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) will earn that starting QB job, Lancetta said.

Senior Terrin Walker is expected to be a factor on defense. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive end and halfback played some defense last season but was behind Denis Juquez (now at Syracuse and Brady Small (West Point).

Walker, a three-year starter, may also play snaps at wide receiver. Rob Adamson, also a senior and a three-year starter, will be a threat on the defensive line and is a great blocker on offense, so he will get some time at tight end, Lancetta said.

“You look to the guys that have the most experience,” Lancetta said.

Christian Collot, a senior inside linebacker and returning starter, is another key player. The Hermits were thin at linebacker in 2021, so Collot was a leader. This year, they have more numbers at linebacker, but the group is young, including sophomores Matt Bonczek and Julian Giambuzzi. Lancetta will lean heavily on Collot.

Junior Vince Isom, who played guard mostly last season, will take on a defensive role as well as maintain his guard duties. Asher Jenkins, a senior and a three-year starter, is also a two-way lineman. The Hermits lost three defensive backs, but senior Na’Cire Christmas returns to lead that group, and Tristan McLeer will also play at safety.

“It is a nice bunch,” said Lancetta, who added the defense may be the strength of the team. “We have a good incoming freshman class (30 to 45 freshmen). So, that is exciting, as well. Everyone is working hard. I think the defensive line will be the strong point of our team.”

One weakness will be the lack of offensive line depth, which “is tough because last year we had pretty good depth there,” Lancetta said. “We don’t have that this year, so hopefully we stay healthy and other guys develop and give us a little time if they have to.

“Some guys will have to learn multiple positions,” Lancetta added.

“We are going to do what we do, mix it, and we may throw a little more than we did in the past,” Lancetta said.

Franklin Simms (Wagner) and Kayne Udoh (West Point), two very good running backs, both graduated. But the Hermits will still have a solid running attack by committee. McLeer is expected to start, and seniors Nadir Bethune and Noah Grdinich will also play there.

Julian Turney, a sophomore transfer, will also have snaps at running back.

“We are excited,” Lancetta said. “They are working hard. I told them we need to improve every day, and they are rising to the occasion.”