The St. Augustine Prep ice hockey team provided a stunning ending to an improbable state championship run.

Enzo Fanelli scored 11 seconds into overtime to give the seventh-seeded Hermits a 3-2 win over top-seeded Delbarton in the state Non-Public final at Prudential Center in Newark Monday night.

The victory gave the Hermits their second state title in program history and their first since 2007.

St. Augustine won the overtime faceoff. Kai Ackerman of St. Augustine spit a pair of Delbarton defenders but shot wide of the net. He chased down the puck, made a backhanded pass to Fanelli in the crease. Fanelli tipped it into the net and the celebration began.

St. Augustine had a flair for the dramatic all evening. The Hermits scored in the final minutes of the first and second periods.

Fanelli scored at t he13 minute, 1 second mark of the first period to tie the score at one.

Hermits defenseman Ryan Vaites scored from in front of the net at the 14:01 mark of the second period to tie the score at two.

Delbarton (21-3-1) with 13 state titles is New Jersey’s premier hockey power. St. Augustine (14-6-3) advanced to the state final with a 2-0 win over defending champion Christian Brothers Academy and a 2-1 overtime win over Don Bosco Prep.

The Hermits championship comes in Roman Ammirato’s first season as head coach.