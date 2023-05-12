The St. Augustine Prep boys tennis team defeated Millville 4-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Friday.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Hermits (6-4).

In second singles, the Hermits' Cole Polistina defeated Russell Corson 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. In first singles, St. Augustine's Vincent Polistina SA beat Matthew Sooy 6-1, 6-1.

In first doubles, Millville's Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy beat Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 6-2, 6-2. The Thunderbolts fell to 8-8.

Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Matthew Sooy 6-1, 6-1; Cole Polistina SA d. Russell Corson 2-6, 6-4, 10-7; Santino Casale SA d. Paul Azari 6-4, 6-0

Doubles: Parker Swift and Shaun McCarthy M d. Josh Gatesman and Jacob Holzer 6-2, 6-2; John Terista and Ian P. SA d. John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish 6-0 7-7 (7-3).

Ocean City 5, Kingsway Reg. 0

Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Andrew Altmann 6-2, 6-2; Chris Ganter d. Filip Mirkovic 6-1, 6-2; Tracy Steingard d. Jack Arena 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Harpreet Singh and Justin Sample 6-1, 7-5; Luke Wagner and Ethan Meron d. Jackson Huhn and Dominic Palladino 6-1, 6-2

Records: Ocean City 13-2; Kingsway 13-3

Absegami 5, Oakcrest 0

Singles: Colin Morrissey d. Thomas Pham 6-1, 6-2; Khush Brahmbhatt d Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0; Arib Osmany d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Kaden Boyle and Derek Tran A d. Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez and Raynardo Tabana 6-2, 6-4; Benjamin Fitzgerald and Railey Cabrera, d. James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich 6-0, 6-0

Records: Absegami 2-8; Oakcrest 1-10.

Bridgeton 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 2

Singles: Matt Eck, L d. Rene Barragan 6-1, 6-3; Angel Hernandez B by forfeit. Uriel Perez, d. Dustin Nguyen 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: Alex Sinex and Tobias Worster d. Elmer Santiago and Roberto Hernandez 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3; Luis Aguilar and Kelvin Santiago d. Miles Chadwick and Liam Mallon 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Records: Bridgeton 5-6; Lower 4-5

Boys volleyball

Pleasantville 2, Hammonton 0: The Greyhounds (13-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-14.

For the Blue Devils (6-13), Joe Tierno had five assists and four digs. Isaac Fishman had five digs, four assists, two kills and two aces.

Brandon Chainey added four kills, four digs, three service points and two blocks.

No further information was available.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Absegami 0: The host Eagles (14-4) put together scores of 25-21 and 27-25 to win it.

For Absegami (8-5), Nasir Hernandez-Haines had five kills, four digs, five service points and four aces, and Chikaodi Wokocha added five kills, three digs and seven service points. Xavier Vazquez added 15 assists, Kody Colon contributed five service points and two aces, and Daymeon Hallock had two kills and two blocks.

No further information was available.