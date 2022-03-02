Spirit's 'fantastic' rebounding, first-half dominance too much for Mater Dei

That quickly proved to be only a small hiccup in what was an overall dominant performance from the Spartans, defeating Mater Dei 55-31. Holy Spirit (14-9) travels to top-seeded Rutgers Prep (23-2) for the quarterfinals Friday.

Kira Murray and Sabrina Little each scored a game-high 13 points for the eighth-seeded Spartans. Mater Dei (11-14) was the No. 9 seed.

The Spartans led 5-2 to start the game, but Mater Dei went on a 5-0 run to take a 7-5 lead. Holy Spirit went on a 10-3 run to end the first half. The Spartans led 10-8 with under a minute left in the first quarter, but Murray hit a 3 and senior Makayla McLaughlin made a layup as time expired.

Those quick five points provided “energy to get us through the rest of the game,” Murray said.

“We just started playing as a team and with energy and getting ahead,” said Murray, 17, of Northfield. “That’s what we practice everyday, and once we started playing as a team, we got our lead up.”

That late first-quarter surge carried over in the second. The Spartans eventually took a 21-10 lead. Holy Spirit also dominated on the defensive end while taking control of the game, grabbing defensive rebounds and stealing the ball. Actually, the clutch rebounding was something Spirit coach Tim Whitworth was most pleased with.

The Spartans’ defense allowed less than 10 points each quarter.

“We rebounded the ball extremely well. We made a focus on it in practice,” Whitworth said. “We are small, so all five have got to check and box. We actually did a fantastic job, and that was one of our keys coming into the game.”

Murray made three 3s. She also scored at the second-quarter buzzer to give the Spartans a 29-14 lead at halftime. The junior was very proud of her teammates, saying Wednesday was “probably one of our best games of the year, and we are just going to keep going from here.”

“I think this is one of the games this year we had the most rebounds,” Murray said, “I think that helped us get ahead, and get wide-open layups to get us going on a lead.”

Going into the game, the plan was to play their style, Whitworth said. The coach preaches that they will give up points “here and there, but as long as we made it our game, we felt pretty confident that we would be in a good spot.”

That was just the case.

McLaughlin, who broke her foot about two months ago and had not played until Wednesday, scored seven, including a 3. Whitworth was happy to see that, as it was one of her last home games. He was also happy with the support on the bench for those on the floor, “which provides so much energy,” the coach said.

Cece Bell scored six for the Spartans. Ella Petrosh added four, and Hanna Watson and Kieran Brewster each finished with three. Eleven Spartans scored Wednesday.

“I’m really happy with the way we played,” Whitworth said. “It was a very, very great team win. Everyone who came in really contributed. Everyone from the bench, the stars, all the way down.”

Despite playing against the top seed, the Spartans are very confident, Murray said. The plan is just to continue at the level they did Wednesday.

“All pressure is on them the way I see it,” Whitworth said. “I’ve watched them a few times now. I’ll go home (Wednesday night) and watch them and try to come up with something for them. I know they have one of the best players in the country (sophomore Mikayla Blakes, who is nationally ranked) up there, but anything can happen.

“That is kind of our mindset. Just have to continue to believe in ourselves.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

