Speer scoreds 38 points to lead ACIT girls over Pleasantville

Press staff reports
Grace Speer led with 38 points as the ACIT girls basketball team beat visiting Pleasantville 57-22 on Thursday.
The Red Hawks improved to 6-9. Alani White added eight. For the Greyhounds (0-11), Nadja Cherry scored 11 and Cassidy Tolbert had four.
Absegami 52, Oakcrest 13: Freshman guard Reese Downey led the visiting Braves with 24 points, including 15 in the second quarter. Chi Chi Wokocha scored 10, and Jackie Fortis and Jouda Garrett had seven apiece.
