Sparta beats Mainland Regional for state Group III title

TOMS RIVER — The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team didn’t have a whole lot of fun at the state Group III championship game Sunday afternoon.

Still, Mustangs seniors Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs said there was no team with which they would have rather experienced the disappointment.

Sparta overwhelmed Mainland and won 62-41 at RWJBarnabas Health Arena.

“I wouldn’t want to lose with any other team,” Dirkes said. “A day like today humbles us a little bit. It helps us figure out what we need to work on. It brings us together, which is what I’m thankful for. We weren’t barking at each other at the end of the game. We were all trying to pick each other up. It’s something you don’t get with every team.”

The Mustangs struggled to score throughout the contest.

Junior guard Ally Sweeney, who has committed to Richmond, led Sparta with 17 points. Standout junior forward Brynn McCurry played limited minutes because of an ankle injury but still scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds. Senior Alexa Acker was a force inside with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ava Mazur led Mainland with 10 points. Boggs and sophomore guard Kasey Bretones each scored eight.

“You spend so much time with (your teammates),” Boggs said. “I see them more than my sister or dad sometimes. They become like your second family. I love these girls. No matter what, we’re family.”

The game turned in Sparta’s favor in the second quarter.

The Spartans outscored the Mustangs 13-4 over the final 4 minutes, 12 seconds and finished the first half on an 8-0 run to build a 30-12 lead. Sweeney scored 10 points in the second quarter.

“We had a bad four-minute stretch,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “We took a couple of quick shots, and they hit a bunch of shots. But, honestly, they were just better than us start to finish. We didn’t shoot the ball real well. I thought in the first quarter we actually got some really good looks. We couldn’t get anything to drop, and that set the tone for the game.”

Mainland played better offensively in the second half but could never string together the defensive stops they needed to get back in the game.

“They had some really good players out there,” Betson said of the Spartans. “Even their role players played well. They had kids hitting shots all over the floor.”

Sparta (26-3) advances to the Tournament of Champions. Meanwhile, the defeat ends one of the best seasons in Mainland girls basketball history. The Mustangs (28-3) won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group III titles.

“We’ve done some amazing things this year,” Boggs said. “I don’t think we gave our best performance (Sunday), but we’ve done so well this season. I think we’re proud and thankful for the season we had.”

