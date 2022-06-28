 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern's Rylee Johnson is The Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Rylee Johnson is an unselfish, well-rounded lacrosse player.

Just look at her stats.

The recent Southern Regional High School graduate scored 70 goals and added 52 assists for 122 points. Johnson also finished her senior season with 85 draw controls, 75 ground balls and 60 forced turnovers — as an attacker. Her leadership on the field helped the Rams reach the South Jersey Group IV and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.

Johnson is The Press Girls Player of the Year.

“After losing my sophomore season (the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the pandemic), I knew I could only get better,” said Johnson, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “So after last year, and this year, I just knew those were my years. I just knew that I had to play my best for myself and everyone else because I knew I had a lot of eyes on me. I had to always play 150% and work harder than everyone else.”

Lori Johnson, Rylee’s mother and the Southern coach, noted Rylee has always put the team first and would rather look for an open teammate than score herself. For her career, Johnson scored 193 goals and added 114 assists for 307 points. She also has 200 draw controls, 189 ground balls and 114 forced turnovers.

Lori Johnson started Stafford Recreation Lacrosse when her daughter was in first grade, saying Rylee would run around the field. She picked up her first lacrosse stick when she was in second grade.

“It’s so hard to quote about your kid,” said Lori Johnson, who has coached her daughter since 2012. “You can look at her stats. We have always coached her to be an unselfish player. She is just all about her team. She cares about her teammates more than you can imagine.”

For the past few years, Lori Johnson has asked her seniors what type of legacy they want to leave at Southern, both as a person and athlete. After practice, her daughter would stay behind to work on her shooting or go to the gym, serving as a role model for younger players in the program. She even helps coach at the club level.

This year, Johnson was one of two girls to win the Legacy Award from Southern Athletics.

“She was always putting in extra time,” Lori Johnson said. “She achieved everything she has achieved because of her hard work. Do I think younger kids look up to her? I would hope they do. They have seen all the accolades she has achieved.”

Johnson made many memories during her senior season, but some of her favorites were victories over Red Bank Catholic, Middletown South and Washington Township. Southern defeated Red Bank Catholic 15-12 early in the season. That win over a great program gave the Rams a huge confidence boost, she said. The victories over Middletown South and Washington Township sent the Rams to the conference and sectional semifinals, respectively, making program history.

“The ending is not what we wanted, but I am extremely proud with how our team played,” Johnson said. “We just knew we had so much confidence throughout the field with our defense all the way up to our offense. It was mostly a team season. We all played together. We all had a lot of firepower.”

Johnson is committed to play lacrosse at Limestone University in South Carolina. She said she will miss the experience, atmosphere, her teammates and having her mother as a coach.

“It was just amazing,” she said of her high school career.

Lori Johnson, who started the girls program at Jackson Memorial before coming to Southern, thanked athletic director Chuck Donohue Jr. and the entire school for giving her the opportunity to coach not only the last eight years at the school, but to coach her daughter.

“It was an honor to be her coach,” Lori said. “I am thankful that I was able to do that.”

Team of the YearLori Johnson always tells her players to never settle, advice they have worn on the back of their uniforms for the past five years. So, Southern went out, never settled and made history this season.

Southern went 16-4 and made the conference and section semifinals and finished as the fourth-ranked team in the Shore Conference, the highest it ever was ranked in the conference. The Rams captured the Shore Conference A South Division title and finished No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Southern is The Press Team of the Year.

“They were friends. They had a bond unlike any other team I’ve coached,” Johnson said, noting many of the players grew up together and played in the Stafford Recreation Lacrosse club for her. “They worked hard all year long and did the extra work. All that hard work they’ve done the past three or four years is starting to pay off.

“It’s emotional because they were a special team all around. I’m sad to see them go.”

Each player was determined and set her own goals, Johnson said.

“We just trusted each other on a whole different level,” Rylee Johnson said. “We were always there for each other. Since we have been playing together for so long, we knew each other’s games and where we would be on the field at all times. It was just a connection on the field.”

Coach of the YearHoly Spirit put together a memorable season under second-year coach Kylie Primeau.

The Spartans (16-6) set a team record for victories. For the first time in program history, they won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and advanced to the state Non-Public B final. The Spartans also reached the inaugural CAL Tournament title game.

Primeau is The Press Coach of the Year.

“The biggest thing for us is we were just really focused on our program and building the culture and foundation we wanted throughout the season, but also the coming years,” Primeau said. “We focused a lot on details and at the end of the season, we sharpened up on that. So that was huge. Mindset is also really huge for us.”

In 2019, Holy Spirit went 6-11 and lost in the state quarterfinals. Last season, their first with Primeau, the Spartans finished 8-9 and made the quarterfinals. This year was different. Holy Spirit finished No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Primeau wanted her players to just have fun and look forward to playing lacrosse but still remain focused and work hard.

Many of Spirit’s key players will return in 2023.

“It’s going to be awesome for our program,” said Primeau, who also gave credit to her assistant, Kristin Biche, for her commitment and dedication. “I love my team. I love my girls. But at the end of the day, a coach is really nothing without their team. I kind of helped them and guided them along the way, but they are the ones who put in the work to get where we are. I’m very proud to be their coach.”

The Press Elite 11

1. Haddonfield;18-3

2. Lenape;17-2

3. Moorestown;12-10

4. Shawnee;18-3

5. Cherokee;15-3

6. Southern Reg.;16-4

7. Ocean City;16-4

8. Holy Spirit;16-6

9. Cherry Hill West;16-3

10. Barnegat;17-4

11. Lacey Twp.;14-5

"She is just all about her team. She cares about her teammates more than you can imagine.” Southern coach Lori Johnson on her daughter 

