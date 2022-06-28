Southern's Rylee Johnson is The Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Rylee Johnson is an unselfish, well-rounded lacrosse player.
Just look at her stats.
The recent Southern Regional High School graduate scored 70 goals and added 52 assists for 122 points. Johnson also finished her senior season with 85 draw controls, 75 ground balls and 60 forced turnovers — as an attacker. Her leadership on the field helped the Rams reach the South Jersey Group IV and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.
Johnson is The Press Girls Player of the Year.
“After losing my sophomore season (the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the pandemic), I knew I could only get better,” said Johnson, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “So after last year, and this year, I just knew those were my years. I just knew that I had to play my best for myself and everyone else because I knew I had a lot of eyes on me. I had to always play 150% and work harder than everyone else.”
Lori Johnson, Rylee’s mother and the Southern coach, noted Rylee has always put the team first and would rather look for an open teammate than score herself. For her career, Johnson scored 193 goals and added 114 assists for 307 points. She also has 200 draw controls, 189 ground balls and 114 forced turnovers.
Lori Johnson started Stafford Recreation Lacrosse when her daughter was in first grade, saying Rylee would run around the field. She picked up her first lacrosse stick when she was in second grade.
“It’s so hard to quote about your kid,” said Lori Johnson, who has coached her daughter since 2012. “You can look at her stats. We have always coached her to be an unselfish player. She is just all about her team. She cares about her teammates more than you can imagine.”
For the past few years, Lori Johnson has asked her seniors what type of legacy they want to leave at Southern, both as a person and athlete. After practice, her daughter would stay behind to work on her shooting or go to the gym, serving as a role model for younger players in the program. She even helps coach at the club level.
This year, Johnson was one of two girls to win the Legacy Award from Southern Athletics.
“She was always putting in extra time,” Lori Johnson said. “She achieved everything she has achieved because of her hard work. Do I think younger kids look up to her? I would hope they do. They have seen all the accolades she has achieved.”
Johnson made many memories during her senior season, but some of her favorites were victories over Red Bank Catholic, Middletown South and Washington Township. Southern defeated Red Bank Catholic 15-12 early in the season. That win over a great program gave the Rams a huge confidence boost, she said. The victories over Middletown South and Washington Township sent the Rams to the conference and sectional semifinals, respectively, making program history.
“The ending is not what we wanted, but I am extremely proud with how our team played,” Johnson said. “We just knew we had so much confidence throughout the field with our defense all the way up to our offense. It was mostly a team season. We all played together. We all had a lot of firepower.”
Johnson is committed to play lacrosse at Limestone University in South Carolina. She said she will miss the experience, atmosphere, her teammates and having her mother as a coach.
“It was just amazing,” she said of her high school career.
Lori Johnson, who started the girls program at Jackson Memorial before coming to Southern, thanked athletic director Chuck Donohue Jr. and the entire school for giving her the opportunity to coach not only the last eight years at the school, but to coach her daughter.
“It was an honor to be her coach,” Lori said. “I am thankful that I was able to do that.”
Team of the YearLori Johnson always tells her players to never settle, advice they have worn on the back of their uniforms for the past five years. So, Southern went out, never settled and made history this season.
Southern went 16-4 and made the conference and section semifinals and finished as the fourth-ranked team in the Shore Conference, the highest it ever was ranked in the conference. The Rams captured the Shore Conference A South Division title and finished No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
Southern is The Press Team of the Year.
“They were friends. They had a bond unlike any other team I’ve coached,” Johnson said, noting many of the players grew up together and played in the Stafford Recreation Lacrosse club for her. “They worked hard all year long and did the extra work. All that hard work they’ve done the past three or four years is starting to pay off.
“It’s emotional because they were a special team all around. I’m sad to see them go.”
Each player was determined and set her own goals, Johnson said.
“We just trusted each other on a whole different level,” Rylee Johnson said. “We were always there for each other. Since we have been playing together for so long, we knew each other’s games and where we would be on the field at all times. It was just a connection on the field.”
Coach of the YearHoly Spirit put together a memorable season under second-year coach Kylie Primeau.
The Spartans (16-6) set a team record for victories. For the first time in program history, they won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title and advanced to the state Non-Public B final. The Spartans also reached the inaugural CAL Tournament title game.
Primeau is The Press Coach of the Year.
“The biggest thing for us is we were just really focused on our program and building the culture and foundation we wanted throughout the season, but also the coming years,” Primeau said. “We focused a lot on details and at the end of the season, we sharpened up on that. So that was huge. Mindset is also really huge for us.”
In 2019, Holy Spirit went 6-11 and lost in the state quarterfinals. Last season, their first with Primeau, the Spartans finished 8-9 and made the quarterfinals. This year was different. Holy Spirit finished No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Primeau wanted her players to just have fun and look forward to playing lacrosse but still remain focused and work hard.
Many of Spirit’s key players will return in 2023.
“It’s going to be awesome for our program,” said Primeau, who also gave credit to her assistant, Kristin Biche, for her commitment and dedication. “I love my team. I love my girls. But at the end of the day, a coach is really nothing without their team. I kind of helped them and guided them along the way, but they are the ones who put in the work to get where we are. I’m very proud to be their coach.”
Who are the 2022 Press girls lacrosse all stars?
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
The senior led the Rams in points (122), goals (70) and assists (52). She added 85 draw controls, 75 ground balls and 60 forced turnover as an attacker. She is an extremely well-balanced player who led Southern to their first South Jersey Group IV and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals. Johnson graduated with 193 goals, 114 assists (a program record), 189 ground balls, 200 draw controls and 307 points in her career. She is committed to play lacrosse at Limestone University in South Carolina.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Maggie Boyle
Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 47 goals and added 27 assists for the Caper Tigers. She also had 45 draw controls and 37 ground balls. Boyle finished ranked third in program history in career assists and is top 10 in career goals. She will continue her lacrosse career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Brianna Robinson
Middle Township
The senior scored a team-leading 70 goals and added 18 assists for a team-leading 88 points. She added 23 ground balls and 10 draw controls. Robinson scored five or more goals in 10 of 17 games. She plans to play basketball and lacrosse at Stockton University.
Alyson Sojak
Barnegat
The sophomore scored 93 goals, which was the second-most on a team that made program history this season. She added 55 draw controls, 49 ground balls and 36 assists. She scored three or more goals in 19 of 21 games.
Charlotte Walcoff
Mainland Regional
The senior led the team in goals (76) and points (95). She added 38 ground balls, 34 draw controls, 19 assists and 14 forced turnovers. She finished with a 72.2% shooting percentage. Walcoff finishes her career with 142 goals.
Hanna Watson
Holy Spirit
The sophomore led the team in points (147) and assists (91). She added 56 goals, 28 ground balls, 14 draw controls and 10 forced turnovers. She was a huge reason the Spartans reached their first state Non-Public B championship game. She had multiple points in every game this season.
MIDFIELD
Maddie Abbott
Holy Spirit
The junior scored a team-leading 67 goals. She added 57 draw controls, 24 assists, 23 ground balls and 20 forced turnovers. She helped lead the Spartans to the most wins (16) in program history. Abbott scored three or more goals in 16 of 22 games.
Calli Dunn
Barnegat
The junior led the team in points (154), goals (93) and assists (61). She added 92 draw controls, 55 ground balls and 28 forced turnovers. Dunn’s leadership led the Bengals to the most victories (17) in program history. She had at least four points in each game this season.
Sabrina Faulkner
Lower Cape May Regional
The senior led the team in points (97) and goals (69). She also added 60 draw controls, 59 ground balls, 28 assists and 13 forced turnovers. Faulkner is ranked first in program history in career draw controls and fourth in career goals. She will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I Iona College.
Hayley Henderson
Egg Harbor Township
The senior led the team in points (87), goals (62) and assists (25). She added 106 draw controls, 40 ground balls and 13 forced turnovers. Henderson was injured last season, so she came back strong and was a leader for EHT. She will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I High Point University.
Racheli Levy-Smith
Ocean City
The senior scored 32 goals and added 21 assists for 53 points. She also had 77 draw controls and 23 forced turnovers. She has been one of the main leaders for Ocean City, scoring 74 goals to go with 39 assists in the last two years. Levy-Smith will play at NCAA Division I Holy Cross.
DEFENSE
Shaelin Cassidy
Southern Regional
The senior anchored a defense that allowed just 6.45 goals per game. She finished with 68 ground balls and 61 forced turnovers. Cassidy added a goal this season. She has 134 ground balls and 117 forced turnovers in her career. She will play lacrosse at Stonehill College.
Summer Davis
Southern Regional
The senior finished with 73 ground balls and 73 forced turnovers. She was one of the main defenders who led the Rams to the sectional and Shore Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time in program history. She is committed to play lacrosse at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.
Isabel Guiro
Barnegat
The senior anchored a defense that allowed 7.28 goals per game. She had 33 ground balls and 21 forced turnovers. Guiro added six goals and two assists as a defender. She is committed to play lacrosse at Rowan University.
Andi Helphenstine
Ocean City
The Red Raiders one of the best defensive units in South Jersey, and the junior had a lot to do with that success. She finished with 56 ground balls and 33 caused turnovers. Her leadership on defense led Ocean City to the sectional semifinals and an average of 6.9 goals per game.
Jenna O’Neill
Lower Cape May Regional
The senior anchored one of the best defenses in the Cape-Atlantic League, finishing with 81 ground balls, 39 forced turnovers and 25 draw controls. She added 11 goals and six assists. O’Neill finished her career ranked first in career goals-against and had the most single-season caused turnovers in program history. She will play lacrosse at Rowan University.
GOALIE
Kylie Kurtz
Mainland Regional
The sophomore made 129 saves and had 159 goals against. She also added 14 ground balls. Kurtz is one of the top goalies in the Cape-Atlantic League and helped the Mustangs finish with a 12-7 record.
Presley Green
Ocean City
The sophomore made 111 saves and had 138 goals against. She had two shutouts this season and allowed five or fewer goals in 11 of 20 games. She is one of the better goalies in South Jersey.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Sophia Cooney, Southern Regional
Julia Gibson, Lower Cape May Regional
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
Shyanne Nucifora, Lacey Township
Zoey Smith, Lacey Township
Olivia Vanesko, Ocean City
MIDFIELD
Maggie Cella, Holy Spirit
Leah Corkhill, Holy Spirit
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Twp.
Deidre Jones, Southern Regional
Savia Singh, Barnegat
Delainey Sutley, Ocean City
DEFENSE
Drew Coyle, Our Lady of Mercy
Skylar Falk, Southern Regional
Jax Pickering, Middle Township
Sophie Sobocinski, Holy Spirit
Taylor Wenner, Ocean City
GOALIE
Maeve Meehan, Lacey Township
Morgan Muirhead, Southern Regional
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Sarah Glass
Analise Myles
Livia Pino
Atlantic City
Mia D'Arco
Mikayla Garraty
Bryn Swift
Barnegat
Olivia Carll
Patience Mares
Emalie Menegus
Cedar Creek
Rachel Dutton
Mia McColl
Sierra Sketers
Abby Winterbottom
Egg Harbor Township
Brianne Macchia
Anna Smith
Holy Spirit
Kira Murray
Brielle Soltys
Lower Cape May Regional
Ryan Salinsky
Maddie Schiffbauer
Ally Walsh
Lacey Township
Madison MacGillivray
Shyanne Nucifora
Emily Tye
Mainland Regional
Eva Blanco
Lani Ford
Jane Meade
Ava Sheeran
Middle Township
Eliza Billingham
Holly Mader
Maddyn McAnaney
Mia Slick
Abbie Teefy
Millville
Emmah Devlin
Olivia Giordano
Melania Tomlin
Oakcrest
Rachel Carson
Trishana Sathiyanesan
Alexis Thavisack
Fatima Sougoufara
Ocean City
Brynn Culmone
Ally Leeds
Gracie Pierce
Madison Wenner
Our Lady of Mercy
Fiona Lockhart
Mina Lockhart
Anissa Serafine
Lindsey Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Kamryn Borden
Bridget Dudas
Karlie Pomponio
Southern Regional
Delaney Falk
Emma Gallaro
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
"She is just all about her team. She cares about her teammates more than you can imagine.” Southern coach Lori Johnson on her daughter
