Matt Henrich was on a mission.

After winning the nationally regarded Escape the Rock wrestling tournament title in early January, the Southern Regional High School junior standout showed he was going to be a threat on the mat. And even that proved to be an understatement.

Henrich won the state title at 150 pounds, the Rams’ first champion since Glenn Carson in 2009. For the second consecutive season, he captured the District 25 and Region 7 championships. Henrich was one of the leaders who helped Southern win the South Jersey and state Group V team titles. He finished the season 40-3.

Henrich is The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year.

“It’s awesome,” Henrich said. “I’m really proud and excited.”

Henrich, who is committed to Rutgers University, and St. Augustine Prep’s Richie Grungo (144) were the first local wrestlers to capture a state title since Holy Spirit’s Pat D’Arcy, who won at 126 in 2015. Henrich’s win was long overdue for a Southern program that is always one of the best in the state and produces standout wrestlers.

“It was awesome to see,” Rams coach Dan Roy said. “I am very proud of him for accomplishing his goal of becoming a state champion. Obviously, there was a lot of work that went into it, and the whole coaching staff is proud of him. The community is proud of him.”

Many Rams have placed second in the state over the years, including Riley O’Boyle (215) this winter and Conor Collins and Eddie Hummel in 2021. Collins was fourth in the state in March.

“The ups and downs throughout the season, it really paid off in the end,” said Henrich, noting his team’s success was “really fun for me, too.”

More confident

After placing seventh in the state last season, Henrich was on the right level for a state championship but just needed to gain more confidence, Roy said. When Henrich placed fifth at the prestigious Powerade Tournament in December and won the Escape the Rock title, he “was just on another level,” Roy said.

In Southern’s only loss to Delbarton, Henrich earned a 3-2 decision in double overtime against Cross Wasilewski, who had entered the match as the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 150.

In the region final, Henrich beat Delran’s Drew Roskos in the ultimate tiebreaker. Henrich defeated multiple top wrestlers during the season, some in close bouts, as Southern wrestled a rugged schedule. He was prepared for any pressure situations heading into Atlantic City, and it was “business as usual,” Roy said.

“I always thought he had the ability to become a state champion,” Roy said. “That was his goal after taking seventh last year. … All those things together gave him the confidence to get it done.”

Henrich worked hard on the little things this season, Roy said, such as properly warming up before a match and getting into the right mindset. That made him less nervous before matches, especially at states.

“Definitely after the Escape at the Rock, it gave me a lot of momentum,” said Henrich, noting he really started to have a spark after he lost 4-2 to Christian Brothers Academy’s Julian George in a Jan. 10 dual meet the Rams won.

That was the lone loss he had to a New Jersey wrestler.

“I wanted to work harder after that, and it paid off,” Henrich said. “The momentum just kept going, and I kept wrestling really good after that. I’m happy with it.”

Frank Molinaro (2005, 2006 and 2007) was the last multiple state place-winner (top-eight finish) for Southern. Henrich already snapped the program’s decade-plus streak without a state champion, and next year he has an opportunity to break another drought.

“My biggest goal right now is to repeat and be a two-time state champ,” Henrich said. “I just have to take it slow and get what I want. … With or without breaking records, I’m just going to keep working hard every day. That’s what I want to do.”

Added Roy, “We are very excited to have him back next year.”

Team and Coach of the Year

The goal was to be the team in the state.

With standout wrestlers like Henrich, Conor Collins (126), Anthony Mason (106), Wyatt Stout (132), Nick Bennet (157), Mitch Bovina (175), O’Boyle, Anthony Evangelista (285), Hayden Hochstrasser (144) among others, the Rams had the team to do it.

Southern won its 16th sectional title and fifth state championship. Eleven Rams won District 25 titles, which was both a Shore Conference and program record. Thirteen advanced to the Region 7 tournament — 10 wrestled in the finals, and six were champions, both program records. Twelve reached the state tournament and six medaled, which also were both program-best numbers.

Southern finished as the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

The Rams are the Team of the Year. Roy is the Coach of the Year

“I knew we had the potential to be one of the best teams to ever come through the school,” said Roy, who was also named the District 25, Region 7 and state Coach of the Year. “The key was to stay healthy. We really did not have a hole throughout the entire lineup. We had a solid kid at every weight class, and it’s very hard to beat a team like that.

Southern wrestled two prestigious tournaments with nationally-ranked grapplers early in the season, the Powerade Wrestling Tournament and the Escape at the Rock.

The Rams defeated tough opponents such as Christian Brothers Academy, Phillipsburg, Mount Olive, Passaic Tech, South Plainfield, Jackson Memorial and Kingsway Regional. Southern’s closest win was 27-25 over Christian Brothers. All of their other victories were lopsided.

“If I did not put the schedule like it was and I did not put some of these nonpublics on there, then I wouldn’t be doing my job as a coach and challenging these guys,” Roy said.

The lone loss against Delbarton helped Southern get better.

“It exposed some things we need to work on,” Roy said. “We worked hard and tried to get better every day. The team was ready for the challenges we put in front of them.

“There was room for improvement in some spots, but if you look at our season, we did everything we could possibly do from a team and individual standpoint. We won everything we could’ve won. The only thing we could’ve done was win some more matches against Delbarton (and go undefeated). We literally did everything we could.”

Some of the team’s success has to do with the Rams’ growing girls program, Roy said. That includes senior Jayla Hahn, who was the school’s first female state champion.

“It’s a good feeling. You don’t process what you’ve done until it’s over because you just move on to the next thing,” Roy said. “When it’s all over and you step back, it’s like ‘look what we just did.’ … It’s amazing to see all their hard work pay off. I’m very proud of the team.”

