Southern's Lucas Kean is The Press Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Lucas Kean did not have a freshman season.

The Southern Regional High School standout volleyball player lost his freshman volleyball season when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all high school sports in spring 2020. Last year, he played behind mostly seniors on a talented Rams team but still managed to make an impact and finish with the second-most kills among the Rams.

The outside hitter erupted this year.

Kean finished with a team-leading 340 kills, an average of 10 per match and the second-most in the state. He led Southern to the Shore Conference Tournament, Shore Conference South A Division and South Jersey titles. Southern reached the state finals for the ninth time in 10 seasons in large part to his dominance.

Kean is The Press Boys Volleyball Player of the Year.

“I think I did really great,” said Kean, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “It was amazing.”

Kean added 134 service points, 103 digs, 39 aces and 23 blocks. Kean and senior Finn Olcott were the only two returning starters this year.

“I think it went great,” Kean said. “As a team, we worked hard all season long. We didn’t win the whole thing, but it was still a success. I had a great time playing with new people. All my friends, really. We all played together. I had fun.”

After each practice, Kean goes into the weight room and works, Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. In the offseason, Kean, like many Southern players, participates in the Southern Ocean Volleyball Club, which Maxwell and his brother, Charlie, own and operate.

“He is a hard worker,” Eric Maxwell said. “He has put the time in. He is never done. That obviously helped all this pay off. … As a coach, I can’t help but feel confident when he is out on the court. He is going to make things happen for us. He is going to make big plays.

"I think that shows with the success we had this past season. We wouldn’t have had that success without Lucas in the lineup.”

Even though Southern did not win the state title, reaching the final and the buildup to the match was one of his favorite memories. Kean said the bus ride to South Brunswick High School was special as the entire team was hyping each other up.

To reach that point, Kean had a season-high 17 kills in the South Jersey finals and nine kills in the state semifinals. Kean had 14 kills in the state finals. Southern (33-1) was undefeated until it lost 25-20, 23-26, 16-25 to Old Bridge for the championship.

“We lost, but it still was a great memory playing in that game,” Kean said.

Kean is a leader, but not always a vocal one, Maxwell said. Kean leads by example.

“They are aware of what he is capable of,” Maxwell said. “They know he is coming back, too.”

Southern graduated some talented players, like libero Olcott and outside hitter and middle blocker Drew McNellis. But the Rams will return some talented players, too, including Kean, defensive specialist Landon Davis and setter Angelo Addiego.

“I am confident for next year,” Kean said. “We are always pretty good.”

Kean understands he is the leader on the team, and that role will mean even more next year as a senior.

“I know one thing,” Maxwell said. He has a desire to win a state championship as a senior. As good as our season was, we want to win the whole thing. He wants to win the whole thing. Not only does he come back with his ability, he comes back with a hunger. There is a good feeling on my part knowing that is his mindset."

Team of the Year

Southern captured its 12th consecutive sectional title, sixth straight conference championship, took home the divisional title, reached the state finals for ninth time in 10 seasons and finished 33-1 (its only loss in the state final) and was the top-ranked team in the final Press Elite 11.

Southern is The Press Team of the Year.

“We worked for it,” Kean said. “We work hard every season. In the offseason, we all play club together. Hard work pays off. Coach Maxwell is always pushing us to be the best we can.”

The Rams’ goal every year is to win the state title. This was their ninth trip to the final in 10 years, so it was tough to lose, Maxwell said. Southern lost to Old Bridge, a team it had beaten twice in the season. The Rams also beat most of the top teams in the state, including Christian Brothers (19-3), Fair Lawn (26-11), St. Joseph (Methuen, 32-6), Howell (14-4) and Scotch Plains-Fanwood (30-2) .

“The group of guys who played for me this year, I am proud of them,” Maxwell said. “A great group of kids. Very hard working. I wanted that for them. To get that crowning achievement. But these are life lessons. We didn’t get what we wanted. We aren’t going to pout about it. We will get back to work.

“Everybody on that roster contributed to our success. I’m proud of everyone.”

Coach of the Year

With a new program and a bunch of players who had never played volleyball before, Hammonton finished 1-14 in 2021. Some of the players had never even been athletes and were musicians or actors.

Most returned this season and made great strides under coach Brian Reed, who led the Blue Devils to a 14-6 record. The team defeated tough opponents, including Pleasantville (11-5), Egg Harbor Township (14-6), Collingswood (12-11). Hammonton advanced to the South Jersey bracket, taking Moorestown (19-4) to three sets.

Reed is The Press Coach of the Year.

“These guys came out, they knew they knew nothing about volleyball (last season) and they listened to every word I said,” said Reed, who had coached basketball before but said coaching this team “was such a different experience for me to coach with this group of guys. They were hungry.

“This group of guys just picked up the game so quickly and were dedicated. It just showed. When they came back this season, they knew they were playing well and did not want anyone else to stay on the court with them. It was really cool.”

Reed fostered this team’s love for volleyball. The Blue Devils only had a few practices before the season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of this year's players did not even touch a volleyball until last season, but “by the end of spring 2022, we were beating established programs,” Reed said.

“These guys just loved volleyball and somehow came out for it. They really had two years under their belt,” said Reed, noting five players graduated and the Wildcats will “unfortunately have to start over again next year. But I told them at the banquet it was great seeing what they could do in two years, and I’m convinced if I had them for (their full four years) that they could really be something.

“They fought hard.”