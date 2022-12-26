Southern's Jordyn Hamlin is The Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Jordyn Hamlin has an incredible passion for volleyball.

The Southern Regional High School junior has used that to turn into a well-rounded player on offense and defense. She works on her serving, blocking and every other skill needed on the court, and it showed this season.

“Because I love the game so much, I like to be the best I can in every position,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin led the Rams with 283 kills. On defense, she was second on the team with 206 digs. Hamlin added 152 service points and 61 aces, leading Southern (31-1) to the South Jersey Group IV final.

Hamlin is The Press Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

“I would say I have definitely gotten a lot more confident in my game play,” said Hamlin, 16, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “But due to that is because I have teammates who communicate with me and always make sure I feel comfortable on the court, and I try to do my best to provide them with the same comfort and support, as well.”

Southern coach Eric Maxwell called Hamlin a “special player.”

Hamlin is an incredible athlete who moves well on the court, has strong jumping ability and arm speed, is quick defensively and is smart, Maxwell said. Besides being a physically gifted player, “maybe her most valuable trait is the kind of person she is,” Maxwell said.

Southern has other standouts, like senior Anna Malandro, junior Molly Regulski and sophomores Bryn Hagen and Jessica Smart. The Rams had five seniors on their roster this season.

There were other leaders and talented players, but Hamlin stood out.

“She is just a fantastic player to coach,” Maxwell said. “She is an incredible teammate and role model for everybody in the program. She always has a positive attitude. I couldn’t ask for anything more out of a player.

“All the kids look up to her. There is nobody in that gym who can’t respect her playing ability but also not like her for the person she is. It’s a neat thing. And Whenever your best player is also your hardest worker and also has a great attitude, that makes my job a lot easier.”

Southern’s lone loss was to Williamstown in the sectional championship. Southern defeated the Braves earlier in the year. The loss was tough, but the Rams won the Shore Conference Tournament and the South A Division titles.

The Rams defeated Williamstown during a quad-meet on Sept. 17. Southern won the first set 25-23, but lost the second 25-7. The Rams regrouped and won the third set 25-19. The win was Hamlin’s favorite memory of the season because she has so much respect for Williamstown.

Last season, Williamstown also beat Southern in the sectional finals.

“Being able to communicate with each other and come out on top that game against a really respectable opponent was huge for us, considering how much it hurt last year,” said Hamlin, who praised the Southern coaching staff for the amount of time they put into the program and the players.

After losing in the sectional finals again, Hamlin is excited to get back on the court for the Rams next year. She will play in the offseason for a club team based out of Cherry Hill.

“Even though we went undefeated all season and didn’t get the result that we wanted, it’s not failure unless you choose to do something about it,” Hamlin said.

“We plan to work very hard in the offseason. When we find ourselves hopefully in that same spot next tear, that feeling from this year from not getting the results we wanted, will be the reason for a different outcome next season.”

Hamlin, however, did not need a heartbreaking loss to motivate her in the offseason, Maxwell said. She has always been a hard worker, and will come back even better next season, the coach added.

“She is totally glued in to what we want to do next year,” Maxwell said. “Jordan will continue to work to get better every day. That’s what she has done since she has been in the program. Jordan sets the tone, but most of our kids are like that.”

Team of the Year

With the standout performances from twins Janay and Jayla Trice, Pleasantville won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group III titles, finished undefeated against conference opponents and went 22-2.

The sectional title was the Greyhounds’ first in program history.

Pleasantville is The Team of the Year.

“I wasn’t really expecting to go undefeated (in the CAL),” Pleasantville coach Jim Bucko said. “I knew the CAL would be a challenge and I figured we would have a really good chance of winning our division. I figured we would be the top three teams in the CAL to make a run for the championship. But any time we were tested during the season against some of the better teams, my team always stepped up and was able to come through.

“I’m really proud of that accomplishment.”

The Trice twins were dominant net players with their hitting and blocking, Bucko said. The Greyhounds also had exceptional setters in juniors Natasha Feliciano and Anabel Peralta-Espinal.

Pleasantville was 20-0 against CAL opponents. The Greyhounds’ only losses were to Pinelands Regional in their last regular-season match and in the state Group III semifinals to Governor Livingston.

Pleasantville had a lot of juniors, so the program expects to be competitive again in 2023. The Greyhounds will graduate their top players in the Trice twins, but there are others who will take on those roles, Bucko said.

“Our overall defense was just very good, too,” Bucko said. “Teams had a hard time putting the ball down on us. We did a very good job at extending plays. That was kind of my message to them all year. … Our formula was to focus on defense.”

Coach of the Year

After senior standout setter Molly Quigley-Sanborn went down with an injury after Pinelands’ 18th game of the season, the Wildcats were devastated.

“It was an emotional loss,” coach Kathy Bennett said.

Pinelands, which was 15-3 at the time, dropped four of their next six matches entering the South Jersey Group III playoffs. The Wildcats had to regroup, and Bennett had to keep her players together.

Under the longtime coach, Pinelands put together three amazing wins and won their second sectional championship in program history. The Wildcats had to go through Toms River East, Toms River South and Mainland Regional, three great programs, Bennett said. The Wildcats finished 19-9 and made their first state Group III semifinal appearance.

Bennett is The Coach of the Year.

“We had a great season,” said Bennett, who noted Quigley-Sanborn was still a leader from the sideline. The team had to work with sophomore setter Olivia Shertenlieb, who had played on the junior varsity team.

“The girls are really resilient, and they played hard the entire time,” Bennett said. “Everybody chipped in. We were one big unit. Everyone backed everyone else. That’s how I think we were able to keep forging forward and staying on track with what our goals were. The girls did a great job holding it together and kept moving on.

“They were a great little team, I have to say that. … It was a true team effort. The girls, they are the ones that did the work and put in the time. They were there 100%. Great bunch of girls.”

