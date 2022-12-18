Southern's Jayla Hahn wins second wrestling title this weekend

Southern Regional High School wrestler Jayla Hahn capped an outstanding weekend with a title at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament on Sunday.

Hahn won all four of her matches by pin en route to the 138-pound championship. Two of her pins were in the first-period, while the others were in the second.

Hahn won the 138 title at the Queen of the East on Saturday. She also pinned all her opponents in that event.

Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner placed fourth at 126. The junior pinned her first-round opponent in 20 seconds. Lerner then had a second-period pin in the second round. She lost in the semifinals before falling in the third-place bout.

Lerner, who was the Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last winter, was second at the Queen of the East.

The Rams’ Samantha Henrich finished sixth at 145. Buena Regional’s Shea Aretz reached the seventh-place bout, but her match was a double forfeit.