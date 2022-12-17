Southern's Jayla Hahn, Mainland's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos win at Queen of the East tourney

Jayla Hahn and Jackie Oviedo-Ramos pinned their way through their weight classes Saturday and earned titles in the Queen of the East girls wrestling tournament at Jackson Liberty High School.

Oviedo-Ramos, of Mainland Regional, earned a first-round bye and pinned Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner in 57 seconds in the 126-pound final. Oviedo-Ramos had four pins, including three in under a minute.

Lerner was the Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last winter, and won this event in 2021 at 114 pounds.

Hahn, of Southern Regional, earned a bye in the first two rounds as a higher seed in a smaller bracket. She pinned her opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals in quick matches, including just 9 seconds in the latter. Hahn won the title with another first-period pin in 1:21.

The top four placed Saturday.

Ocean City's Olivia Guy was second at 114. All of the juniors wins came via pin. Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright placed fourth at 126. She lost to Lerner in the semifinals. Lerner, who finished second, won her first three bouts by pin.

Holy Spirit's Alex Graffius was fourth at 132.

Boys wrestling

John and Betty Vogeding Tournament: Cedar Creek's John Hagaman won the title at 126 pounds. After earning a first-round bye, he won in the semifinals with a third-period pin and a 14-6 major decision in the final.

The Pirates were the only local team.

Cedar Creek's Daniel Bellamah was fourth at 285, and Logan Krowicki was fifth at 132. Clarence Mays (150), Aamir Dunba (175) and Jonathan Cox (215) were sixth. Naiim Reynolds was eighth at 132

Gateway Gator Tournament: Lower Cape May Regional's Chase Hansen (132), Isiah Carr-Wing (175) and Brock Zurawski (190) each won their weight classes Saturday. Vineland's Josh Kinchen (106) also took home the title.

Zurawski, a state placewinner last season, had three pins.

Lower's Corson Hughes (126), Vineland's Josean Serrano Cruz (175) and Buena Regional's Charlie Muzzarelli (144) each placed second. Buena's Nicholas Panaro (106) and Derron Azille (165); Lower's Connor Barikian (120), Derron Azille (157) and Benjamin Rue (285); and Vineland's Matt Torres (190) were each third.