Southern's Jaiden Brown commits to play football at Georgetown

From the campus and its buildings to the location of the school, and especially the coaching staff, each aspect about Georgetown University was perfect for Jaiden Brown.
“I guess it’s kind of cliché, but it really was everything,” said Brown, a standout football player at Southern Regional High School.
The senior running back committed to play for the Hoyas, an NCAA Division I program in Washington D.C. Brown made the announcement Thursday on Twitter after visiting the campus last weekend.
This season, Georgetown went 2-8 under coach Rob Sgarlata. After listening to the coaching staff, Brown was encouraged with their plan to build the program.
Brown received a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent next month. He also received a Division I offer from Maine.
“Georgetown is one of the best universities in the country,” said Brown, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “While there, some of the other players I got to meet up with, and I was really comfortable round them. I can fit there really easily.”
Brown rushed for 1,124 yards on 178 carries with 13 touchdowns this fall, leading Southern to the Central Jersey Group V playoffs. He also made 77 tackles and recovered three fumbles.
Brown is the program’s career rushing leader with 3,454 yards. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back and linebacker was a first-team Press All-Star. Some of the things he learned at Southern, like capitalizing on the little things that can be the difference in a positive or negative play, are what he wants to use to help make the Hoyas better.
“I’m a pretty confident guy, and I feel like I can accomplish anything I want,” Brown said. “I feel that hard work does pay off. All the hard work I put in in the offseason will pay off when I go up there in June.”
The friendliness and passion of the coaching staff was also a reason for his decision, Brown said. St. Joseph Academy graduate Ethan Hunt also plays for Georgetown.
Brown anticipates learning from the upperclassmen to develop as a player. He also wants to grown in the classroom.
“They are really close with not just their players, but us (the prospects who where there for a visit),” Brown said. “Even though we were there for two or three days, just being able to be around them for that little bit of time, they really got to know us in that short timeframe, especially that second or third day.
“They were able to talk to us like they knew us for two or three years.”
When Brown visited the campus, he noted it was about a three-hour drive. That was also a factor that played into his commitment to Georgetown.
“It’s not that far from home, so I like that,” he said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
