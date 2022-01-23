Southern's Jaiden Brown commits to play football at Georgetown

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown is the program’s career rushing leader with 3,454 yards. The 6-foot, 215-pound running back and linebacker was a first-team Press All-Star. Some of the things he learned at Southern, like capitalizing on the little things that can be the difference in a positive or negative play, are what he wants to use to help make the Hoyas better.

“I’m a pretty confident guy, and I feel like I can accomplish anything I want,” Brown said. “I feel that hard work does pay off. All the hard work I put in in the offseason will pay off when I go up there in June.”

The friendliness and passion of the coaching staff was also a reason for his decision, Brown said. St. Joseph Academy graduate Ethan Hunt also plays for Georgetown.

Brown anticipates learning from the upperclassmen to develop as a player. He also wants to grown in the classroom.

“They are really close with not just their players, but us (the prospects who where there for a visit),” Brown said. “Even though we were there for two or three days, just being able to be around them for that little bit of time, they really got to know us in that short timeframe, especially that second or third day.