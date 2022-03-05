Southern's Conor Collins, St. Augustine's Kaden Naame place third at state wrestling tourney

ATLANTIC CITY — It was a hard loss for Conor Collins.

The Southern Regional High School junior wrestler lost a 1-0 decision Friday in the individual state tournament semifinal. As disappointed as he was, Collins needed to have a short memory.

Collins responded with two wins Saturday to finish third in the state at 120 pounds, earning a spot on the podium (top eight in each of the 14 weight classes) at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was the second straight year he placed at states.

St. Augustine’s Kaden Naame (113) also placed third.

Attendance for the three-day tournament was announced as a record 34,000.

“The (semifinal) loss hurt a lot, but I knew I had to keep my head straight,” Collins said. “Wrestleback for third (place) was the next best thing. This is a tribute to my coaches. They kept me in the right mindset and really just pushed me to keep going. I was a little down. They picked me up and helped me get better.

“I’m very happy right now.”

St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo (144) finished fourth and Jake Slotnick (150) seventh. Southern’s Cole Velardi (150) placed fifth and Matt Henrich (138) seventh. Lower Cape May Regional’s Marcus Hebron (215) placed sixth and Brock Zurawski (165) eighth.

Middle Township’s David Giulian (190) finished sixth, and Holy Spirit’s Max Elton (113) too seventh.

In the consolation semifinals, Collins won 6-2 in sudden victory to advance to the third-place bout, which Collins won 7-0. He was leading 1-0 after two periods but went up 5-0 and then earned two back points in the final seconds.

Collins (39-1) won the District 25 and Region 7 titles this season.

“It feels great,” he said. “I would’ve still loved the state title, but I still got third. It feels great. I feel like I had a great tournament. The semifinal match, I didn’t wrestle how I wanted. That was the only match I had a problem with. I felt like I got rolling (Saturday) and wrestled great.”

Hermits, Rams place three

It says something about a program that has multiple medalists at states: Southern and St. Augustine are among the best in the state.

The Hermits' Naame won his third-round match with a 5-1 win in sudden victory. Last year, Naame finished eighth at states.

“It felt great,” Naame said. “I knew I could get higher on the podium this year. It is awesome. The best thing I could’ve asked for, honestly.”

Slotnick won 3-1 in sudden victory over South Plainfield's Nicholas Campagna. Slotnick did most of the work offensively and earned two points with a takedown to end the extra period.

“It feels great,” Slotnick said. “I worked so hard for this. It’s huge. It was one of my goals this year.”

Grungo lost a major decision in his third-place bout but still placed.

“It’s great,” Slotnick said. “We all worked really hard this season, and hopefully next season, all of us are on the podium.”

For the Rams, Henrich placed at the states after losing in the top-12 round last year. The sophomore said he wasn't satisfied with seventh place this year and is ready for his next two seasons.

"Overall, it wasn't too bad," he said. "My goal was to get on podium, and I got it done. It was in (Phillipsburg) last year, so I didn't get to experience Atlantic City."

Velardi, a junior who did not place at states in 2021, ended this season with a win — getting a pin for fifth place.

"Me, Conor and Matt have been close friends all our lives, so it feels good to get on the podium together," Velardi said.

Elton's first time on podium

Holy Spirit's Elton was very emotional Friday night.

When the junior defeated Old Bridge's Logan Roman 12-6 to earn a spot on the podium, Elton said, he cried. This was his second time in the state tournament, but his first time placing. On Saturday, he won 4-3 in the ultimate tiebreaker.

"I'm happy now, but looking back, I can't be satisfied," said Elton, 17, of Hammonton. "It's still top eight, which is nice. And that was my goal my sophomore year, but it didn't happen then. I'm so happy."

Holy Spirit brought four wrestlers to states: Elton, senior KJ Sherman (144) and freshman Carter Pack (106) and Bryce Manera (120). Elton called Sherman the leader of the team and was upset he did not place. Sherman lost in the blood rounds, or the top 12. Elton added Pack and Manera had fantastic first years, and he hopes all three make states next year.

Elton won the District 31 title and was third at Region 8. He finished the season 38-13. He said his goal for the offseason is to train harder and place higher at states as a senior.

"I feel like I earned it because I put in a lot of work in the offseason," Elton said. "I had really good coaches helping me. I had really good practice partners. I did all the extra things, and it ended up working in my favor."

History made

For the first time in Lower Cape May history, the program placed two on the podium at Boardwalk Hall. And it was the same two who coach Billy Damiana had previously noted had some of the best work ethics on the team.

Zurawski and Hebron, who made their third straight appearances, had never placed. Both won District 32 titles Feb. 19. Zurawski won the Region 8 title, while Hebron finished third at regions. It was their first time placing at states.

"To be a part of that, that's really cool," said Zurawski, 18, of Cape May. "I think it's really cool that we are the ones to do it."

"That's dope. That's definitely cool," Hebron said.

Zurawski said he "is definitely not satisfied" after not finishing as high as he wanted. He lost a 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals Friday, but won in his wrestleback match to earn a spot on the podium. He forfeited his match Saturday due to injury.

"My goal was to definitely to do better than this, but I am coming back next year," he said. "I know I can do it, so I just have to get back in the (wrestling) room and keep working hard."

Hebron made the state tournament twice and "to finally get past that point (and place as a senior) was a huge accomplishment for me."

"I had goals at the beginning of the season," he added, "and I accomplished them."

Note: Results of the 14 state finals were not available for this edition Saturday night.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

