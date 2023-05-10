The 12th-seeded Southern Regional High School boys tennis team defeated 21st-seeded Shore Regional 5-0 in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round match Wednesday.

In first singles, Paul Schriever defeated Thomas Tilton 6-4, 6-2;, In second singles, Sean Kahl beat Fynn Whiteman 6-1, 6-4;. In first doubles, Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr defeated Nick Lamendola and Brandon Weiss 6-0, 6-1.

The Rams (13-2) play fifth-seeded Ranney in the second round Monday.

Singles: Paul Schriever d. Thomas Tilton 6-4, 6-2; Sean Kahl d. Fynn Whiteman 6-1, 6-4; Rohil Gandhi d. Thomas Waeschle 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Nick Lamendola and Brandon Weiss 6-0, 6-1; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn d. Ian Lalis and Nolan O'Keefe 6-3, 6-4

Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic 0

Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Jace Carnes 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Falduto d. Adam Sahmanian 6-3, 6-1; Ty Kline d. Michael Boynton 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Collin Hopkins and Luke Strippoli 6-3, 6-2; Kai Santa Cruz and Brady Fence d. Andrew Winter and Chris Strippoli 7-5, 6-4

Records: Pinelands 16-2; Donovan Catholic 8-8

Ocean City 3, Atlantic City 2

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Charles DiCicco 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3; Jeronimo Ruiz, AC d. Jackson Barnes 6-2, 0-6, 10-4; Third singles results were unavailable

Doubles: Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman OC d. Nakib Jalal and Asif Siddiquei 6-0, 6-1; Luke Wagner and Ethan Meron OC d. Rohan Rezoan and Mahir Shahriar 6-1, 6-0

Records: Ocean City 11-2; Atlantic City 1-9

Boys volleyball

Absegami 2, St. Augustine 0: The Braves (8-4) won by set scores of 26-24, 25-21. Xavier Vazquez led with 14 assists for the winners. Dinh Yih had eight digs and three assists. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added six kills, six service points and four digs. Jake Khuc added seven digs and four kills.

James Haugh led with 15 assists for the Hermits (6-8). Lorenzo Lopes had six digs. Adrian Limowski added five kills and five blocks. Cooper Kane had seven kills and four digs.

ACIT 2, Hammonton 0: The Red Hawks (9-9) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-18. For Hammonton (5-12), Isaac Fishman led with eight assists to go with three kills, two aces and two digs. Matt Viruet added seven digs. Joe Tierno had seven assists, five kills and three digs.

Girls track and field

Mainland Reg. 131, Bridgeton 9; Mainland Reg. 121, Egg Harbor Twp. 19; Mainland Reg. 121, ACIT 19;ACIT 86, Bridgeton 41; Egg Harbor Twp. 77, ACIT 55; Egg Harbor Twp. 101, Bridgeton 26

400 H: Amari (EHT) 1:10.5

100 run: Paige Bonczek (MR) 12.3

Long jump: Emm a Crozier-Carole (MR) 17-4.5

1,600 run: Gillian Lovett (MR) 5:19.5

Discus: Lina (B) 88-3

400 run: Amalinall (ACIT) 1:02.4

100 run: Crozier-Carole (MR) 14.9

Triple jump: Shayna (ACIT) 36-10.25

Javelin: Kasey Bretones (MR) 104-3

High jump: Kalla Tocci-Rogers (MR) 5-2

800 run: Preissman (MR) 2:32.4

200 run: Amalinally (ACIT) 26.1

Pole vault: Bodkin (MR) 9-0

3,200 run: Lovett (MR) 12:08.1

4x400 relay: Mainland (4:25.3)

Shot put: Crozier-Carole (MR) 33-1.5

Note: Mainland finishes the regular season 9-0 and won its Cape-Atlantic League Division title for the third straight season. The Mustangs extended their streak to 27-0 against CAL opponents