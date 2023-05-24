The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won its seventh straight Shore Conference Tournament title Tuesday, winning its semifinal and final match at Georgian Court University.

In the semifinals, the Rams (26-1) defeated Colts Neck 2-1 with set scores of 25-14, 21-25, 25-14. In the finals, Southern beat Howell 2-1 with set scores of 25-22, 23-25, 26-24. The Rams are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

In the semifinals, Ethan Brummer led with 29 assists to go with five service points and four digs. Lucas Kean added 21 kills, six digs, three service points and two aces. Landon Davis contributed 17 digs and nine service points. Jack McKenna added 11 digs, 10 service points, four kills and two aces.

Colts Neck fell to 17-4.

In the finals, Brummer led with 32 assists to go with five digs. McKenna added 15 digs, six kills and five service points. Lucas Kean added 13 kills, nine digs and seven service points. Davis contributed 10 digs and seven service points. Dane Calsyn aded nine kills and three blocks.

Howell fell to 16-4.

Softball

South Jersey Group III first round

(9) Pinelands Reg. 6, (8) Toms River South 2: Elianna Meola struck out four in a complete game to earn the win in the circle. She also went 2 for 3 with two runs. Madison Wilbert singled to go with three RBIs and a run for the Wildcats (11-9). Megan Trettin went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jozlyn Peterson doubled twice and scored one. Kaydence Arleth scored once.

Abbey Wilber went 3 for 3 with a triple and a run for Toms River South (11-14). Pinelands will travel to top-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals Friday.

South Jersey Group IV first round

(11) Washington Twp. 6, (6) Vineland 3: Alyssa Pepe doubled and drove in two for Washington Township (12-11). Alexis Thompson went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. For Vineland (13-12), Leah Mears went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Megan Harrell-Alvarez went 2 for 3 with a run. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez went 3 for 4 with a double. Natalia Ponce singled and scored.