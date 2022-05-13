 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

Southern volleyball wins Shore Conference Tournament: Late Thursday roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team captured the Shore Conference Tournament title Thursday for the sixth straight time with a 2-0 win over St. John Vianney in the semifinals and a 2-0 victory over Howell in the final. 

Both matches were held at Georgian Court University. 

The top-seeded Rams (27-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11

The Rams won the semifinals 25-15, 25-13 in the semifinals. Angelo Addiego led with 23 assists for the undefeated Rams. Lucas Kean added 14 kills., five service points and three digs. Caden Schubiger had 14 service points. Finn Olcott added six digs. Southern trailed 5-1 to start the first set, but then rallied to a 20-12 lead. 

Southern took the final 25-17, 25-11. Addiego led with 18 assists and 14 digs. Kean added 11 kills and four service points. Matthew Rekuc had seven kills and two blocks. Colin Olcott finished with five digs and two assists. Finn Olcott had eight digs and five assists. Unlike the first set, Southern jumped out to an 8-2 lead. 

Softball

Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Bridgeton 3: Jenna Ziemba went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Caper Tigers (5-7). Delaney Brown went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Kyra Ridgway added two RBIs and two runs. Mariah Klinger, Kaylei DeLeon, Hailey Elwell and Lexi Cremin each scored two. Jenna Ziemba pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Taylor Bailey doubled, scored once and had an RBI for Bridgeton (5-7). She also struck out two in five innings.

Mainland Reg. 12, Absegami 6: Denver Obermeyer went 3 for 5 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for the Mustangs (11-7). Isabella Canesi, Ava Kinkler, Olivia Hull and Ava Jamison each drove in two and scored once. Kinkler added two doubles. Bella D'Agostino struck out seven in four innings.

Dawn Holman went 3 for 4 with a triple and a run for the Braves (4-14). Sarah Czeslaw scored two. Madison Band added two RBIs. Victoria Smith doubled, had an RBI and scored once. Victoria Smith pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts. 

Marlboro 12, Pinelands Reg. 2: Arianna Loftus and Brianna Petrone each had an RBI for the Wildcats (9-11). Elianna Meola and Hannah Theuret each scored. Meola struck out three in five innings. Kayla Weber and Petrone each singled twice.

Amy Fitzpatrick went 3 for 3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs for Marlboro (11-10).

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

Shore Conference Tournament second round

No. 6 Pinelands Reg. 4, Manasquan 1

Singles: Brian Delbury O d. Anthony Chermark 6-4, 6-1; Vincent Hyland M d. Ashish Gainder 6-4, 7-6, 10-5; James Cahill P. d. Padraic Gonzalez 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy P d. Thomas Watson-Liam Hoverter 6-1, 6-3; Michael Staino-John Staino P d. Kevin McLaughlin-Danny Colon 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Records: Pinelands 18-1; Manasquan 12-4

Note: Pinelands travels to Toms River North for the quaterfinals Monday

Other matches

St. Augustine 3, Egg Harbor Twp. 2

Singles: Donovan Sullivan EHT d. Vincent Polistina 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 ; Luis Geda EHT d. Tanner Roth 6-2, 7-5; Cole Polistina SA d. Benjamin Zhang 6-4, 6-7, 6-2

Doubles: Santino Casale-John Terista SA d. Kyle Tran and Michael Do 6-2, 6-0; Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland SA d. Brian Zheng-Vincent Zheng 6-3, 6-4

Records: St. Augustine 4-11; EHT 5-8

Boys golf

Hammonton 183, Absegami 186

At Seaview Golf Course (par 37)

H: Luca Gherardi 40, Shane McSorley 46, Nick Iuliucci 48, Connor Eberly 49

A: Owen Doyle 42, Evan Ramos 46, Anthony Smoaks 47, George Perkins 51

Records: Hammonton 8-5; Absegami 5-6

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 142, Millville 223

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

MR: Evan Goldberg 35, Zachary Freed 35, Jake Hennelly 36, Xander Matik 36

M: Lucas Knoop 49, Mason Markee 54, Hayden Wickward 58, Maximus Zerra 62

Records: Mainland 13-0; Millville 5-10

