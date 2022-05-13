Southern volleyball wins Shore Conference Tournament: Late Thursday roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team captured the Shore Conference Tournament title Thursday for the sixth straight time with a 2-0 win over St. John Vianney in the semifinals and a 2-0 victory over Howell in the final.

Both matches were held at Georgian Court University.

The top-seeded Rams (27-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11

The Rams won the semifinals 25-15, 25-13 in the semifinals. Angelo Addiego led with 23 assists for the undefeated Rams. Lucas Kean added 14 kills., five service points and three digs. Caden Schubiger had 14 service points. Finn Olcott added six digs. Southern trailed 5-1 to start the first set, but then rallied to a 20-12 lead.

Southern took the final 25-17, 25-11. Addiego led with 18 assists and 14 digs. Kean added 11 kills and four service points. Matthew Rekuc had seven kills and two blocks. Colin Olcott finished with five digs and two assists. Finn Olcott had eight digs and five assists. Unlike the first set, Southern jumped out to an 8-2 lead.

Softball

Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Bridgeton 3: Jenna Ziemba went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Caper Tigers (5-7). Delaney Brown went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Kyra Ridgway added two RBIs and two runs. Mariah Klinger, Kaylei DeLeon, Hailey Elwell and Lexi Cremin each scored two. Jenna Ziemba pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Taylor Bailey doubled, scored once and had an RBI for Bridgeton (5-7). She also struck out two in five innings.

Mainland Reg. 12, Absegami 6: Denver Obermeyer went 3 for 5 with a double, four runs and two RBIs for the Mustangs (11-7). Isabella Canesi, Ava Kinkler, Olivia Hull and Ava Jamison each drove in two and scored once. Kinkler added two doubles. Bella D'Agostino struck out seven in four innings.

Dawn Holman went 3 for 4 with a triple and a run for the Braves (4-14). Sarah Czeslaw scored two. Madison Band added two RBIs. Victoria Smith doubled, had an RBI and scored once. Victoria Smith pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Marlboro 12, Pinelands Reg. 2: Arianna Loftus and Brianna Petrone each had an RBI for the Wildcats (9-11). Elianna Meola and Hannah Theuret each scored. Meola struck out three in five innings. Kayla Weber and Petrone each singled twice.

Amy Fitzpatrick went 3 for 3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs for Marlboro (11-10).

