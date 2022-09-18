 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE SATURDAY

Southern volleyball team wins 3 times to stay undefeated: Late Saturday roundup

hslivevolleyball.jpg

The Southern Regional girls volleyball team won three matches Saturday to remain undefeated.

Southern began the season ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and moves up this week to No. 2.

The Rams (6-0) beat North Hunterdon 2-0, with set scores of 25-19, 25-19; Williamston 2-1 with scores of 25-23, 7-25, 25-19.; and Cherokee 2-0 with scores of 25-10 and 25-16.

Against North Hunterdon. Jordyn Hamlin had eight kills, 12 digs and 11 service points, including five aces, for Southern. Sarah Capone also had eight kills. Molly Regulski contributed 20 assists.

North Hunterdon fell to 4-2.

Against Williamstown, Hamlin led with nine kills and 12 digs. Anna Malandro added 10 digs. Regulski had 17 assists. Kaya Nascimento and Bryn Hagen each had seven service points.

Williamstown dropped to 2-2.

Against Cherokee, Hamlin had 11 kills, 5 digs and six service points. Capone added six kills. Malandro had 17 digs and 11 service points. Regulski contributed 22 assists and seven service points.

Cherokee fell to 2-3.

Girls soccer

Cherry Hill West 4, Middle Twp. 2: The Lions scored three times in the second half to beat host Middle Township in a nonconference game.

Olivia Sgrignioli and Grace Repici scored for Middle. The Panthers' Angelina Lorenzo made eight saves.

Reilly McGlinn scored twice and had one assist for the Lions. Jillian La Bletta and Julia Lewis also scored. Abigail Leporati made seven saves.

Cherry Hill West had 12 shots on goal, Middle six.

The Lions improved to 3-2. The Panthers fell to 3-1. The game was tied, 1-1, at halftime.

Girls tennis

Point Pleasant Boro 4, Barnegat 1 

(Thursday)

Singles

Catherine Feliz PP d. Sophia Vallerruden 6-2, 6-0; Daylin Evans-Lascik PP d. Talia Fraser 6-1, 6-0; Kiley Hill PP d. Victoria VanWagner 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Chloe Bertolami-Sophia Ferrara PP d. Yasmeen Muhammad-Catherine Ryan 6-7 (4-7), 6-1; : Kayla Nichols-Jocelyn Ziarko B d. Rylie Casalino-Ella Morbee 6-0, 6-7 (2-7).

Records — Pt. Pleasant Boro 5-0; Barnegat 2-4

