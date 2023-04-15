The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team defeated Washington Township, Williamstown and Hillsborough in a quad-match Saturday.
The Rams beat Hillsborough 2-1, and both Washington Township and Williamstown 2-0.
Southern improved to 8-1.
The Rams defeated Hillsborough by set scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-17.
Ethan Brummer led Southern with 32 assists and five service points. Lucas Kean added 18 kills, five digs and five service points. Jack McKenna had 10 kills, seven digs and six service points. For Hillsborough (5-3), James Barone led with 25 assists. Matthew Gaspar added 14 kills.
Southern defeated Williamstown by set scores of 25-14, 25-15. Brummer had 11 assists for Southern. Kean added eight kills, eight service points and three aces. McKenna had five kills and five digs. Max DiRocco added four digs and four service points.
The Rams beat Washington Township by set scores of 25-16, 25-18. Brummer led with 20 assists and nine digs. Kean added 15 kills and three digs. McKenna had eight service points, seven kills and four digs. Landon Davis added six digs, five service points and four assists.
