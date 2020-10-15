Southern tops Central in battle of unbeatens

The Southern Regional High School field hockey team Wednesday beat Central Regional 4-2 in a Shore Conference A South game at Central.
The Rams, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-0.
Kiera Lyons scored twice for Southern. Kate O’Boyle added a goal and an assist, and Shannon Conroy scored once. Maddy Brown made four saves.
Kelsey Lowden scored twice for Central (4-1). Emmeleigh Brodbeck assisted on both goals. Brianna Salanitro made four saves.
Southern; 1 2 1 0—4
Central; 1 0 1 0—2
OLMA 7,
Bridgeton 1
Adrianna Dodge had two goals and an assist for OLMA (2-1). Anna Eaise scored twice. Fiona Lockhart added a goal and an assist. Maya Lee and Gina Pustizzi also scored.
Dej’Mera Mosley scored for Bridgeton (0-4).
Bridgeton; 0 0 0 1—1
OLMA; 3 1 3 0—7
Barnegat 1,
Manchester Twp. 0
Ashley Sojak scored for Barnegat (5-0-1). Madison Kubicz made four saves.
Meghan Doctor made 15 saves for Manchester (4-2).
Barnegat; 0 0 1 0—1
Manchester; 0 0 0 0—0
Hammonton 3,
Cedar Creek 2
Anna Dankel had two goals and an assist for Hammonton (3-0). Olivia Osborne scored once, and Kristin Adirzone added an assist. Sophia Pullia made six saves.
Ava Hammonds and Rachel Dutton each scored once for Cedar Creek (2-2). Cierre Sansone and Riley DeMarco had an assist apiece. Sidney Dunleavy made nine saves.
Cedar Creek; 1 0 0 1—2
Hammonton; 0 0 1 2—3
Millville 13,
Vineland 0
Casey Etter had five goals and an assist for Millville (2-1). Jalia Cooper added two goals and two assist. Alexis Moler and Alicia Slimmer each scored twice. Stella Sheppard and Novalee Bybel also scored.
Vineland fell to 1-1.
Vineland; 0 0 0 0—0
Millville; 5 4 2 2—13
Girls soccer
Barnegat 5,
Manchester Twp. 4
Jillian Jankowski had two goals and an assist for Barnegat (3-1-1). Isabel Guiro scored twice. Sofia Irizarry added a goal and an assist. Angelica Laudati made eight saves.
Rachel Morris scored twice for Manchester. Shay Juralewicz and Jennifer Amaro each scored once. Kayla Juralewicz, Brianna Batiato and Samantha Gravatt had an assist apiece.
Boys cross country
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 26,
Wildwood 29
At Oakcrest
1. Jorge Cruz W (17:54); 2. Ethan Rowley O (18:27); 3. Gunnar Angier O (19:11); 4. Robert Wileczek W (19:16); 5. Liam Fitzsimmons W (19:18); 6. Cale Aiken O (20:04); 7. Steve Szabo O (20:32); 8. Paolo Hermoso O (20:52); 9. Noah Pruszinski W (21:38); 10. Harley Buscham W (21:45).
Records— O 2-0, W 1-1.
Girls tennis
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Charisse Tigrado C d. Samantha Phung 6-0, 6-3; Jenna Crawford C d. Jamie Theophall 6-0, 6-0; Ema Cadacio E d. Chloe Goldbiewski 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles— E (Lauren Theophall-Tiffany Tran) d. C (Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld) 6-3, 6-1; E (Payton Colbert-Emma Lynch) d. C (Julia Flynn-Rebecca Einwechter) 6-1, 6-1.
Records— E 8-0, C 5-3.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Lower Cape May Reg.
Singles— Sam Mancuso d. Amanda Bogle 6-0, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Joanna McShaffy 6-0, 6-0; Delaney Brown d. Jaime Bogle 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— L (Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan) d. W (Gianna Balestreria-Emma Nolan) 6-1, 6-0; L (Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer) d. W (Gianna Janscura-Tanazia Rodriguez) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— L 5-2, W 0-6.
Millville 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Millville
Singles—Emily Bishop d. Clara Bergen 6-2, 6-0; Arielis Martinez d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-1, 6-0; Rebecca Butcher d. Veronica Butler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—M (Chloe Martinez-Aurora Ryan) d. B (Brooke Perez-Gianna Scotti) 6-0, 6-1; M (Kassidy McLoone-LaTonya Johnson) by forfeit.
Records— M 7-2, B 1-7.
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 4,
Brick Memorial 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Christina Sena B d. Gabby Bates 6-0, 6-1; Ella Brown S d. Alanna Benson 6-1, 6-1; Cristina Ciborowski S d. Lindsey Gil 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— S (Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner) d. B (Victoria De Los Santos-Megan Henry) 6-1, 6-0; S (Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves) d. B (Kara Musto-Morgan Casey) 6-2, 6-0.
Records— S 4-4, B 0-6.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Sam Mancuso d. Sarina Wen 6-2, 6-0; Vika Simonsen d. Samantha Payne 6-1, 6-1; Delaney Brown, d. Jenna DiPasquale 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— L (Hope Sandhoff-Riley Sullivan) d. M (Aislin Robb-Rory Golway) 6-1, 6-4; L (Sophia Levin-Marley Kronemeyer) d. M (Serenity Carlos-Sophia Zheng) 6-2, 6-2.
Records— L 5-2, M 1-7.
