The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won its South Jersey Group V first- and second-round matches Monday, 63-11 over Egg Harbor Township and then 61-6 over Highland/Triton.

The Rams (16-1), the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11, will wrestle fifth-ranked Kingsway Regional (16-8) in the sectional finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, a rematch of last season's championship match when Southern beat the Dragons 28-23.

Kingsway, ranked fifth in the Elite 11, has won 12 of its last 14 matches. The Rams are the top seed in the bracket, the Dragons the second seed.

"They are well-coached, and they always have tough kids and they always bring a very competitive team," Southern coach Dan Roy said of Kingsway. "We are just expecting a good match (Wednesday). We are not going to take them lightly at all. They are the next team in front of us, and we are going to treat them with equal respect."

Southern captured the S.J. and state Group V titles in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Overall, Southern has won 15 sectional titles and five state titles. Last season, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Phillipsburg, a perennial state power.

This season, the Rams defeated the Stateliners 42-12 on Jan. 19. Southern also earned impressive wins against Christian Brothers Academy, Jackson Memorial, Mount Olive, among others.

"It has been an expectation of ours (to reach this point). Obviously, we want to win (the state) Group V (title), which is always the goal, but we have to take one team at a time and one step at a time," Roy said. "We are not looking past any opponent or looking too far ahead."

On Wednesday, the Rams beat eighth-seeded EHT in the first round. The Eagles have some talented wrestlers, such as twins Nick and Vince Faldetta, Matthew Dugan and Tyler Thomas. Dugan (132) and Thomas (113) each won by decision, and Nick Faldetta (150) earned a 17-1 technical fall.

"They have some tough kids on the team," Roy said. "It was a good match to wrestle and start to the tournament."

In the second round, fifth-seeded Highland/Triton only won two bouts. The Rams won eight bouts by pin. Cole Velardi (65) earned his 100th career win with a quick pin.

The Rams' Conor Collins (126), Scottie Sari (120), Wyatt Stout (138), Nick Bennet (157), Collin French (190) and Riley O`Boyle (215) won both of their matches Monday.

Bennett, Collins, Anthony Evangelista (285), O'Boyle and Velardi are among the Southern seniors looking to capture a sectional and state title before they graduate.

"But I think our kids are on the same page. We are not looking ahead," Roy said. "We are just looking at one match at a time. Kingsway is the next team in front of us."