Southern sweeps Toms River North: Late Tuesday roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 beat host Toms River North 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Rams won with sets of 25-15 and 25-16.

Lucas Kean led Southern (18-0) with eight kills and four had digs. Finn Olcott contributed six digs and three aces, and Nick DiMaria, Gavin Bates and Drew McNellis each had four kills.

Angelo Addiego added 22 assists, Nick Piserchia had seven digs and Landon Davis had eight service points.

The Mariners fell to 5-7.

Manchester Township 2, Pinelands Regional 1: Manchester won with scores of 25-17, 23-25 and 25-20. Evan Weiner led the host Hawks (12-1) with 26 kills and four blocks. Antonio Szczech had five kills, seven digs and 12 service points, and Wojciech Szczech had 40 assists. Logan Alexander added 20 digs.

For Pinelands (6-7), Matt Davis had 10 kills and Ryan McCorry added 15 digs. Connor Bonicky had five kills and Ethan Woods contributed nine digs. Dan Brunke and Zack Kay had 14 and 12 assists, respectively, and Patrick O'Brien added seven service points and two aces.

Baseball

Vineland 3, Hammonton 1: Enzo Descalzi pitched a complete game and struck out nine for the Fighting Clan (9-4). He also homered, drove in two and scored once. Benedetto Andreoli singled twice and had an RBI. David Ortiz scored once. Vineland scored two in the second inning.

Matt McAleer scored the only run for the Blue Devils (7-7). Gavin West, Kole Bagnell and Lukas Guerrier each singled. Jamison McNally pitched six innings with five strikeouts.

Gloucester Christian 19, Atlantic Christian 13: Eric Voncolln hit a solo and a three-run, singled and drove in six in the loss. Atlantic Christian opened up the scoring in the second after Robby Barberio hit a solo home run.

Softball

No. 11 Hammonton 4, Millville 0: Riley Lancaster and Victoria Esau each drove in a run for the Blue Devils (13-6), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11. Gracie Ravenkamp, Jadyn Barker, Abby Baines and Esau each scored. April Lewandowski pitched a complete game and struck out four. For the Thunderbolts (8-8), Ella Gamber singled twice. Sadie Drozdowski, Brooke Joslin and Olivia Stetler each singled once. Isabella Musey pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Southern Regional 18, Brick Township. 0: Kylie Roberts went 3 for 3 with three runs, a triple and a double for the Rams (11-4). Madison Pampalone homered and drove in two. Elizabeth Gosse struck out five in two innings and did not allow a hit. She hit three singled, scored two and drove in one. Madison Groschel-Klein went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Leah Morrin and Emily Evans each scored two. Southern outhit Brick 16-2.

Adriana Buonacore and Sophia Smith each singled for Brick (0-11).

Boys lacrosse

No. 2 Southern Regional 23, Toms River East 3: Southern (10-1), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, got three goals apiece from Shea Hillie, Ryan Sininsky, Zach Washco, Jack Kolbe and Joey DeYoung. Hayden Lucas added two goals and an assist, and Jake Cornelius had a goal and an assist. Tyler Sininsky (eight saves) and Nick Roesch (six saves) split time in goal for the host Rams. Luke Barber scored twice for Toms River East (6-5).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.