Southern standout wrestler Matt Henrich commits to Rutgers

Add Matt Henrich to the list.

The Southern Regional High School junior wrestler verbally committed to Rutgers University. The Scarlet Knights are ranked 21st in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll entering their season-opener Friday.

Rutgers is successful with homegrown talent.

Twenty-seven wrestlers on the Scarlet Knights are from New Jersey, which stood out for Henrich. He either knows or has watched most of them wrestle, and he wants to compete with them. Along with adding to the local talent, he really enjoyed the coaching staff and the campus when he visited last month. Being close to home was also a reason for his decision, Henrich said.

Scott Goodale has coached the Scarlet Knights, an NCAA Division I program, since 2007.

“I am very excited,” said Henrich, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “I still have two more seasons of high school, though. I still have time.”

Last season, Henrich captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles at 138-pounds. He made the state tournament for the second straight season an reached the podium by placing seventh. He finished 32-5.

“Division I is definitely different than high school, but the more I train with the college guys and get used to how practices are and get used to how people wrestle in college, then I’ll definitely work myself into that,” he said.

Many colleges are starting to recruit players earlier in their high school careers, but to be recruited and to commit as a junior is impressive and indicative of Henrich’s talents, Southern coach Dan Roy said.

“It’s great,” Roy said. “He puts the time in. He works hard. He wanted to wrestle Division I, and Rutgers was one of his choices. He was very happy with how his visit went. They are excited about his decision to commit to Rutgers.

“I am really proud of him. He puts the work in every day. Me, Southern Regional as a whole, the entire coaching staff and the wrestling team are really proud of his decision.”

Added Henrich, “We were really excited with the offer, and it is early, but that’s where I wanted to be.”

Making his collegiate decision before Henrich’s junior season is also a good thing as “now you don’t need to be stressed out and can just focus on the season and can go from there,” Roy said. But Henrich’s goal from his freshman season was to be a state champion, so that aim is there, Henrich said.

“It takes the pressure off of college, but his goals haven’t changed because of that,” said Roy, who added that Henrich is seen as a leader on the team.

Henrich wants to bring his work ethic and leadership to Rutgers, which went 16-5 last season. Henrich called the Scarlet Knights a family, as the team supports each other and works together.

“They are a great program,” he said. “When I get there, they are going to push me to be better every day. I am very excited. … I just have to train my hardest the next two years to get ready for that college level and push myself.”

Southern senior Reilly O’Boyle, who placed second districts, fourth at regions and made states, recently committed to Millersville. Reigning Press Boys Wrestler of the Year Conor Collins is committed to the U.S. Military Academy West Point.

“He’s very excited to be a part of that program,” Roy said of O’Boyle’s decision.

The three, along with senior Cole Velardi, are all really good friends, Roy said. The Rams won the South Jersey Group V title last winter and finished 18-1. Most of that team returns.

Southern will wrestle some state powers during the team season, like Delbarton.

“We want to finish very high in the state rankings,” Roy said. “Obviously, we want to get more state placewinners this year than we did last year and get some guys at the top of the podium and win the state tournament.”