The top-seeded Southern Regional High School wrestling team had nine pins en route to a 61-16 win over fourth-seeded Passaic Tech in the state Group V semifinals Friday in Stafford Township.

The Rams (18-1), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, also defeated Passaic Tech 67-0 on Jan. 25. Southern will wrestle Phillipsburg in the state championship match at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University.

Southern defeated the Stateliners 42-12 on Jan. 19. Last season, Philipsburg beat Southern in the state semifinals. Southern has won four state titles, including back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The Rams’ Scottie Sari (120) won an 8-5 decision Friday.

Anthony Mason (106 pounds), Sam Pari (113), Conor Collins (126), Matt Henrich (150), Cole Velardi (165), Mitch Bivona (175), Collin French (190), Riley O`Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) all had first-period pins. The Rams won 11 of 14 bouts.

Girls basketball

Wildwood 58, Overbrook 16: Macie McCracken scored 24 and added nine rebounds for the Warriors (18-5). Sinaia Hills scored 12 and had seven rebounds. Maya Benichou scored nine to go with four assists and three rebounds. Angela Wilber scored five, and Kaydence Oakley added four. Sophia Wilber had four rebounds, three steals and two points. Kaliah Sumlin scored two.

Ja’el Pressley scored six for Overbrook (3-17).

ACIT 53, Cape May Tech 49: Zion Stewart scored 21 for host ACIT (4-18), and Brianna Casiano added 12. Chayley Williams contributed eight, Alani White four. Nataly Trinidad Lopez and Mikiyah Coppin each scored three, and Veronica Rodriguez added two.

Cape May Tech fell to 6-12.

Kingsway Regional 52, Millville 26: Sydney Hopkins led host Kingsway (8-15) with 18 points. Ava Valente had 14. Millville fell to 5-16. No further information was available.

Boys basketball

Southern Reg. 52, Manchester Twp. 35: The visiting Rams led 25-12 at halftime. Tom Menegus scored 13 for Southern (14-10), and Cooper Dempsey had 11. Pat Gaffney scored eight, Caden Schubiger six. Justin Silva and Max DiPietro had five and four, respectively. Rich Flores scored three, and Leo Crowley had two.

For Manchester (6-14), Jaymire Watts, Aidan Lunn and Evan Weiner each scored 10.

Triton Reg. 67, Cumberland Reg. 48: Ethan Turner scored 23 for the Colts (6-17). DJ Mosley added 12, and Drew Nakai had five. Lukas Weist scored four, Stephen Wilchensky three.

Leo Impagliazzo scored 26 for Triton (17-7). Miles Jones added 24.

Wrestling

State Group V semifinals

No. 1 (1) Southern Reg. 61, (4) Passaic Tech 16

106: Anthony Mason S p. Muhammad Abuhadba (0:21)

113: Sam Pari S p. Roberto Vargas Jr (1:31)

120: Scottie Sari S p. Ismael Vertedor (8-5)

126: Conor Collins S p. Sultan Mussadik (1:03)

132: Wyatt Stout S md. Tyler Whartnaby (17-5)

138: Adam Hamdeh P p. Jacob Chambers (0:29)

144: James Conklin P p. John Laffen (0:53)

150: Matt Henrich S p. Naseem Abdelaziz (0:46)

157: Omar Tarecky P md. Christian Capone (12-3)

165: Cole Velardi S p. Adam Suzay (1:05)

175: Mitch Bivona S p. Lucas Duchi (1:46)

190: Collin French S p. Sultan Seddik (0:34)

215: Riley O Boyle Sp p.Rushane Garwood (1:46)

285: Anthony Evangelista S p. Jason Dixon (1:16)

Other matches

Highland/Triton 50, Lower Cape May Reg. 25

106: Chris Kulb H by forfeit

113: Will Mejia H by forfeit

120: Owen Kulb H p. Connor Barikian (2:43)

126: Garrett Prendergast H tf. Andrew Brant (21-4, 3:36)

132: Chase Hansen L p. Ben Chando (0:20)

138: Jachere Harris L d. Gavin Simonelli (11-5)

144: Michael Simonelli H d. Allen Lemmon (9-5)

150: Michael Williams H p. Dennis Serra (1:12)

157: Jordan Suiter H p. Derron Azille (4:21)

165: Logan Haggerty L md. Mikey Giancaterino (13-2)

175: Isiah Carr-Wing L p. Jack Conway (2:00)

190: Brock Zurawski L p. Xavier Velez (1:43)

215: Jonathan Graham H p. Quinten Hagan (1:52)

285: William Taylor H p. Benjamin Rue (4:30)

Match started at 138

Boys swimming

S.J. Group C quarterfinals

(4) Middle Twp. 93, (5) Woodstown 77

At Cape May Special Services, yards

200 Medley Relay: W (Caleb Carter, Emma Berry, Ty Walker, Tom Boyes) 1:54.59

200 Freestyle: Max Campbell M 2:10.56

200 IM: Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:06.20

50 Freestyle: Chase McCray MT 23.21

100 Butterfly: Acevedo MT 57.72

100 Freestyle: Walker W 50.47

500 Freestyle: Campbell MT 5:59.38

200 Freestyle Relay: (McCray, Jake Frie, Nicholas Fonseca, Brandyn Acevedo) 1:40.41

100 Backstroke: Carter W 1:02.75

100 Breaststroke: Walker 1:05.69

400 Freestyle Relay:M (McCray, Jake Frie, Kenneth Martin, Brandyn Acevedo) 3:47.85

Records: Middle 8-3; Woodstown 9-3

Note: Middle travels to top-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals Tuesday