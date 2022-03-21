Southern Regional's Conor Collins is The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year

It was another dominant season for Conor Collins.

The Southern Regional High School wrestler captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles at 120 pounds, his third regional and second district championship. For the second consecutive year, he finished in the top eight at the individual state tournament, placing third March 5 in Atlantic City.

Collins (37-1) was untouchable during the regular season, his only loss coming in the state semifinals. The junior standout was a leader on his team, helping them capture a sectional title.

Collins is The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year.

“It was a great season,” said Collins, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “It started off well. I had a good beginning (of the season), but it just didn’t end the way I wanted it to. But I am still happy looking back on it. I just wasn’t happy in the moment.”

Collins' only loss was a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Roxbury’s Luke Stanich on a stalling call in the first period. Collins was upset, but he battled and won his two wrestleback bouts to take third. That displayed a lot of heart, but the loss also provided motivation.

He learned from it — along with his other bouts this season.

“I just learned I need to get better on my feet and get my shots and be more offensive,” Collins said. “And not waiting (to attack).”

Southern coach Dan Roy agreed, saying that sometimes it takes a loss to grow and evaluate to some things to change. That one loss will be instrumental as Collins aims to win a state title as a senior.

"I think he needs to be more on the attack," Roy said. "He is very comfortable when someone is on his legs. It's not that he doesn't have attacks, he does. He has shots and offense. We work on it all the time. He just has to use it more in his matches moving forward.

"And he knows that."

Collins finished second at the state tournament as a sophomore in 2021, and his aim was to reach the final again. But he did not hang his head after the loss in the semifinals. Collins battled back and took third after winning two very tough wrestleback matches.

The 120 weight class was one of the toughest in the state this winter.

"Sometimes things don't go your way all the time, and you have to be able to pick yourself up and keep going, and that's what he did," Roy said.

"I told him after he came off the mat, what he just did was a very hard thing to do. You have a goal to be a state champion, and when that doesn't happen, it's easy just to say, 'I don't care' or "I don't want to wrestle anymore.' He could've given up, and he didn't. I'm proud of him for that. That's a true testament to his character."

Collins cares about his teammates, Roy said. And the junior is a hard worker, both in the classroom and athletically. He is in the top 14 in his class academically, Roy said. Collins is committed to wrestle and continue his academics at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Roy called Collins the "full package."

“I’m very happy with myself for that,” Collins said. "I didn’t know what to expect when I got to high school."

"There is a lot of work that went into it," Roy said. "Nothing came natural to him. He has worked for everything. Again, that is a testament to his character. He is not satisfied with this season, so I know he will continue to work hard.

"There is a lot of good things I can say about Conor. I have known him since he was a little kid. He does a lot of community service. He has always been a great person."

Southern defeated Kingsway Regional in the South Jersey Group V finals. The Dragons, also one of the top programs in the state, entered the match with one loss. But the Rams won eight of the first nine bouts en route to their 15th sectional title. Despite his multiple individual accolades, Collins said that was his favorite moment this season.

“It was just a great team win,” said Collins, who was a leader on a relatively young team. “We were all happy. It was great to see the team win. We had a great year, and we are mostly young. So I’m really excited for next year. The team, to me, is the most exciting part about wrestling because you get to win with a group of your friends.”

Team of the Year

Southern remained on of the state's consistently top programs this winter. The Rams won the Shore Conference South A and the South Jersey Group V titles and advanced to the state semifinals, losing by just two points to Phillipsburg, which won the state Group V title.

Southern (18-1) is The Press Team of the Year.

"I think the season went well," Roy said. "If you look at the way my team was and how young we were, and how we were able to compete, I think it was a very successful season. Falling short like that will only motivate the kids next year."

Southern consisted mostly of sophomores and juniors. The Rams started four freshmen and will graduate just two seniors from the starting lineup (they had a few other seniors who helped out, too).

With that young team, Southern defeated Mount Olive (state Group IV champs), South Plainfield (Central Jersey Group III champs) and High Point (North Jersey Section 1, Group II champs).

Southern is the top-ranked team in the final Press Elite 11 of the season.

Thirteen Rams competed in the Region 7 tournament. Six finished in the top four and advanced states — Collins, Wyatt Stout, Hayden Hochstrasser, Matt Henrich, Cole Velardi, Riley O`Boyle (all of whom return next year).

“It just shows how good our coaching staff and program is,” Collins said.

"I feel we are going to be better next year," Roy said.

Coach of the Year

It was far from ideal.

Holy Spirit dealt with multiple injuries and illnesses since the start of the season, including losing one of its top wrestlers, Sal Palmeri, to a knee injury early in the year. The Spartans were expected to have a strong lineup, especially in the lower weights. But that lineup never had the chance to compete together at the same time.

Despite all the lineup shuffling throughout the season, coach Ralph Paolone still managed to lead his team to the South Jersey Non-Public B final, which they by just nine points to a tough Red Bank Catholic squad.

Paolone is The Press Coach of the Year.

"It was difficult, that's for sure," Paolone said. "When you do this long enough, you realize the injuries are a part of it. You never like it, but you deal with it. It was tough without a doubt."

First, Gavin Paolone, Ralph's son, had an illness and missed about a month. Carter Pack, a freshman who won the Region 8 title at 106, also missed time in the beginning of the season, and Jaylen Glover had a concussion and then hurt his shoulder.

"We were fortunate in a sense we had some good, young kids," said Paolone, referring to guys like Dave Sonnie and Talon Fischer. "It was still tough. I really thought we would have one of the best lower weights (106-150) in South Jersey, if not the state, The entire year, we never had that lineup."

But Paolone still brought 10 wrestlers to districts, the second most in program history, seven to regions and four to states. Paolone praised his team, especially senior KJ Sherman, junior Max Elton and freshmen Pack and Bryce Manera.

"It was just getting them ready mentally, and I think they responded pretty well," Paolone said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

