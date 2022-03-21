Southern Regional's Conor Collins is The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year

It was another dominant season for Conor Collins.
The Southern Regional High School wrestler captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles at 120 pounds, his third regional and second district championship. For the second consecutive year, he finished in the top eight at the individual state tournament, placing third March 5 in Atlantic City.
Collins (37-1) was untouchable during the regular season, his only loss coming in the state semifinals. The junior standout was a leader on his team, helping them capture a sectional title.
Collins is The Press Boys Wrestler of the Year.
“It was a great season,” said Collins, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “It started off well. I had a good beginning (of the season), but it just didn’t end the way I wanted it to. But I am still happy looking back on it. I just wasn’t happy in the moment.”
Collins' only loss was a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Roxbury’s Luke Stanich on a stalling call in the first period. Collins was upset, but he battled and won his two wrestleback bouts to take third. That displayed a lot of heart, but the loss also provided motivation.
He learned from it — along with his other bouts this season.
“I just learned I need to get better on my feet and get my shots and be more offensive,” Collins said. “And not waiting (to attack).”
Southern coach Dan Roy agreed, saying that sometimes it takes a loss to grow and evaluate to some things to change. That one loss will be instrumental as Collins aims to win a state title as a senior.
"I think he needs to be more on the attack," Roy said. "He is very comfortable when someone is on his legs. It's not that he doesn't have attacks, he does. He has shots and offense. We work on it all the time. He just has to use it more in his matches moving forward.
"And he knows that."
Collins finished second at the state tournament as a sophomore in 2021, and his aim was to reach the final again. But he did not hang his head after the loss in the semifinals. Collins battled back and took third after winning two very tough wrestleback matches.
The 120 weight class was one of the toughest in the state this winter.
"Sometimes things don't go your way all the time, and you have to be able to pick yourself up and keep going, and that's what he did," Roy said.
"I told him after he came off the mat, what he just did was a very hard thing to do. You have a goal to be a state champion, and when that doesn't happen, it's easy just to say, 'I don't care' or "I don't want to wrestle anymore.' He could've given up, and he didn't. I'm proud of him for that. That's a true testament to his character."
Collins cares about his teammates, Roy said. And the junior is a hard worker, both in the classroom and athletically. He is in the top 14 in his class academically, Roy said. Collins is committed to wrestle and continue his academics at U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Roy called Collins the "full package."
“I’m very happy with myself for that,” Collins said. "I didn’t know what to expect when I got to high school."
"There is a lot of work that went into it," Roy said. "Nothing came natural to him. He has worked for everything. Again, that is a testament to his character. He is not satisfied with this season, so I know he will continue to work hard.
"There is a lot of good things I can say about Conor. I have known him since he was a little kid. He does a lot of community service. He has always been a great person."
Southern defeated Kingsway Regional in the South Jersey Group V finals. The Dragons, also one of the top programs in the state, entered the match with one loss. But the Rams won eight of the first nine bouts en route to their 15th sectional title. Despite his multiple individual accolades, Collins said that was his favorite moment this season.
“It was just a great team win,” said Collins, who was a leader on a relatively young team. “We were all happy. It was great to see the team win. We had a great year, and we are mostly young. So I’m really excited for next year. The team, to me, is the most exciting part about wrestling because you get to win with a group of your friends.”
Team of the Year
Southern remained on of the state's consistently top programs this winter. The Rams won the Shore Conference South A and the South Jersey Group V titles and advanced to the state semifinals, losing by just two points to Phillipsburg, which won the state Group V title.
Southern (18-1) is The Press Team of the Year.
"I think the season went well," Roy said. "If you look at the way my team was and how young we were, and how we were able to compete, I think it was a very successful season. Falling short like that will only motivate the kids next year."
Southern consisted mostly of sophomores and juniors. The Rams started four freshmen and will graduate just two seniors from the starting lineup (they had a few other seniors who helped out, too).
With that young team, Southern defeated Mount Olive (state Group IV champs), South Plainfield (Central Jersey Group III champs) and High Point (North Jersey Section 1, Group II champs).
Southern is the top-ranked team in the final Press Elite 11 of the season.
Thirteen Rams competed in the Region 7 tournament. Six finished in the top four and advanced states — Collins, Wyatt Stout, Hayden Hochstrasser, Matt Henrich, Cole Velardi, Riley O`Boyle (all of whom return next year).
“It just shows how good our coaching staff and program is,” Collins said.
"I feel we are going to be better next year," Roy said.
Coach of the Year
It was far from ideal.
Holy Spirit dealt with multiple injuries and illnesses since the start of the season, including losing one of its top wrestlers, Sal Palmeri, to a knee injury early in the year. The Spartans were expected to have a strong lineup, especially in the lower weights. But that lineup never had the chance to compete together at the same time.
Despite all the lineup shuffling throughout the season, coach Ralph Paolone still managed to lead his team to the South Jersey Non-Public B final, which they by just nine points to a tough Red Bank Catholic squad.
Paolone is The Press Coach of the Year.
"It was difficult, that's for sure," Paolone said. "When you do this long enough, you realize the injuries are a part of it. You never like it, but you deal with it. It was tough without a doubt."
First, Gavin Paolone, Ralph's son, had an illness and missed about a month. Carter Pack, a freshman who won the Region 8 title at 106, also missed time in the beginning of the season, and Jaylen Glover had a concussion and then hurt his shoulder.
"We were fortunate in a sense we had some good, young kids," said Paolone, referring to guys like Dave Sonnie and Talon Fischer. "It was still tough. I really thought we would have one of the best lower weights (106-150) in South Jersey, if not the state, The entire year, we never had that lineup."
But Paolone still brought 10 wrestlers to districts, the second most in program history, seven to regions and four to states. Paolone praised his team, especially senior KJ Sherman, junior Max Elton and freshmen Pack and Bryce Manera.
"It was just getting them ready mentally, and I think they responded pretty well," Paolone said.
Who are The Press 2021-22 Boys Wrestling All-Stars?
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Conor Collins
Southern Regional
120 POUNDS
The junior won the District 25 and Region 7 titles. It was his second district title and third regional championship. He made his third straight appearance in the state tournament, and placed in the top eight for the second consecutive season. He placed third March 5, and finished second as a sophomore in 2020. Collins finished the season 37-1. Collins is committed to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
FIRST TEAM
106 POUNDS
Carter Pack
Holy Spirit
The freshman captured the District 31 and Region 8 titles and reached the individual state tournament. He finished his first season 20-7.
113 POUNDS
Kaden Naame
St. Augustine Prep
The junior captured the District 32 title and finished second at the Region 8 tournament. For the second straight season, he made the state tournament. Naame placed third at states and finished the season 27-5.
126 POUNDS
D’Amani Almodovar
St. Augustine
The senior won the District 32 title and placed second at Region 8. Almodovar finished his career as a four-time state qualifier. He finished eighth at the Beast of The East, a major early-season tournament with teams from multiple states. He went 23-7 this season.
132 POUNDS
Hunter Horsey
Oakcrest
The senior captured the District 32 title and finished second at Region 8. He made the state tournament for the third straight season. Horsey finished his career 105-22, including 42-4 this winter. Horsey will wrestle alongside his twin, Hogan, and older brother, Hayden, at Rider University.
138 POUNDS
Matt Henrich
Southern Regional
The sophomore captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. He made the state tournament for the second straight season, placing seventh in Atlantic City. He finished the season 32-5.
144 POUNDS
Richie Grungo
St. Augustine Prep
The junior won the District 32 title and was third at the Region 8 tournament. He placed fourth at states, his second consecutive season finishing in the top eight of his weight class. He finished the season 26-6.
150 POUNDS
Cole Velardi
Southern Regional
The junior captured the District 25 and Region 7 titles. He placed fourth at the state tournament. He also made states as a freshman. He finished this season 37-5.
157 POUNDS
Sean Cowan
Absegami
The junior won the District 32 title and placed third at Region 8. He advanced to the state tournament for the second time in his career. This winter, he lost one round short of being a place-winner (top eight) at states. He finished the season 34-9.
165 POUNDS
Brock Zurawski
Lower Cape May Regional
The junior captured the District 32 and Region 8 titles. It was his first regional title, though he also placed in the top four and made states as a freshman and sophomore. This season, he placed for the first time at states, finishing eighth. The Rider University-commit was seventh at the Beast of the East and went 39-5 this season.
175 POUNDS
George Rhodes
Absegami
The junior won the District 32 championship and finished second at the Region 8 tournament. Rhodes lost one round short of being a place-winner (top eight) at the state tournament. He also made states as a freshman and sophomore. He finished this season 36-7.
190 POUNDS
David Giulian
Middle Township
The senior placed second in the District 31 and Region 8 tournaments. Giulian advanced to states for the first time in his career and placed sixth. Giulian was Middle's first state qualifier since 2018. He finished 36-7 this season and went 117-24 in his career.
215 POUNDS
Marcus Hebron
Lower Cape May Regional
The senior captured the District 32 title and took third at Region 8. He advanced to the state tournament for the third straight season and placed in the top eight for the first time. He was sixth at states. He finished 38-8 this winter and ended his career with more than 100 wins.
285 POUNDS
Anthony Evangelista
Hammonton
The junior took second place at the District 32 tournament and third at Region 8. He made the state tournament for the first time in his career. He finished the seson 31-7.
SECOND TEAM
106 POUNDS
Andrew Siteman, Mainland Regional
113 POUNDS
Max Elton, Holy Spirit
120 POUNDS
Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township
126 POUNDS
Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest
132 POUNDS
Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Regional
138 POUNDS
Jurdain Hendricks, Oakcrest
144 POUNDS
KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit
150 POUNDS
Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine
157 POUNDS
Charley Cossaboone , Ocean City
165 POUNDS
Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine
175 POUNDS
Trey McLeer, St. Augustine
190 POUNDS
Alex Marshall, St. Augustine
215 POUNDS
Riley O’Boyle, Southern Regional
285 POUNDS
John Dodaro III, Lacey Township
Honorable Mention
Absegami
Nadhim Drinkard
Frank Gargione
Nick Gargione
Bhavya Rama
Julian Rivera
Matthew Sterling
Brayden Wright
Barnegat
Connor Pappas
Jorge Ramos
Tyrique Travis
Buena Regional
Allen Adkins
Dylan Fowler
Ralph Carugno
Nate Johnson
Brodrick Murphy
Nick Wiker
Cedar Creek
Miguel Perez
Egg Harbor Township
Peter Steed
Nicholas Faldetta
Vincent Faldetta
Hammonton
Aidan Fallon
Justin Flood
Edwin Flores
Luca Giagunto
Frank Italiano
William Way
Juan Urbina
Holy Spirit
Chase Calhoun
Philip Docteur
Bryce Manera
Gavin Paolone
Lacey Township
Brady Carter
James Circle
Matt Coon
Kevin Fazio
Andrew Ferraiuolo
Luciano Ferranti
Matt Gauthier
Mason Heck
Aidan Ott
Brendan Schuler
Brody Sager
Brendan Schuler
Lower Cape May Regional
Connor Barikian
Braydon Castillo
Eric Coombs
Jadan Farrow
Brody Saltzman
Nathan Stewart
Mainland Regional
Noah Fontana
Robert Sheeler
Millville
Edison Andino
Jaydan Wright
Middle Township
Brian Juzaitis
Samuel Keppel
Alick Killian
Adrien Laboy
Connor Rowlands
Oakcrest
Gunnar Angier
Ethan Rowley
Francisco Velazquez
Ocean City
Liam Cupit
Aiden Fisher
Tommy Grimley
Sam Williams
Pinelands Regional
Anthony Aguanno
Jake Greenberg
Josiah Hart
Mason Livio
Mateo Mena
Nick Sheridan
Gavin Wagner
SC Wrestling (Schalick/ Cumberland)
Khari Boulware
Cole DuBois
Joseph Nappa
David Naylor
David Thomas
Southern Regional
Nate Bischoff
Bradford Birch
Dave Casas
Collin French
Chris Lubeski
Sam Pari
Scottie Sari
Wyatt Stout
Kai Wagner
St. Augustine
Asher Jenkins
Cooper Lange
Tristan McLeer
Jackson Slotnick
Brady Small
St. Joseph Academy
Bryan Butkus
Nick Melchiore
Vineland
Gabe Baldosaro
Dominic Bosco
Josh Kinchen
Josean Serrano
"He has worked for everything. Again, that is a testament to his character. ... I have known him since he was a little kid. He does a lot of community service. He has always been a great person." Southern coach Dan Roy
