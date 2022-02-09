 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Regional wins South Jersey wrestling title
Southern Regional wins South Jersey wrestling title

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two of the best high school wrestling programs in the state battled Wednesday night in a much-anticipated meet.

The competition between Southern Regional and Kingsway Regional lived up to the hype, as all but three bouts went the full three periods and most ended in decisions (less than eight points).

But the end result was all Southern.

In front of a raucous crowd, the host Rams earned a 28-23 statement victory over Kingsway Regional to capture the South Jersey Group V championship. Southern forfeited the last two bouts after building a commanding 28-11 lead.

The Rams (18-0) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Dragons (10-2) are the top-ranked team.

"I didn't expect (a dominating win against a talented program), but I knew we could do that," Southern coach Dan Roy said. "I knew that we were right there with their kids.

"I feel this was the biggest match in the state out of any of the (sectional) matches (Wednesday)."

There were some huge wins for Southern.

At 126 pounds, freshman Wyatt Stout earned an intense 4-3 decision over Nathan Taylor, who was an individual regional champion last season. At 150, junior Cole Velardi won 9-7 over Josh Palmucci, who qualified for the state tournament in 2021. Sophomore Matt Henrich won 8-2 at 138.

Kingsway features five state place winners (top eight finishers) from last season.

"Those guys, from the low to the middle, really did their job, and kind of kept the ball rolling," Roy said of his wrestlers. "(Kingsway wrestlers) weren't really able to get into a rhythm, and we kept the momentum going our way, which was in our favor."

Southern junior Conor Collins delivered another huge win early in the meet.

At 120, Collins earned a 9-3 decision over Brendan Callahan to give the Rams a 6-0 lead. Callahan qualified for the state tournament last season, so to win the way Collins did was impressive. Collins led 6-1 after the second period thanks to two takedowns and a reversal.

Collins called Callahan a great wrestler. The junior standout wanted more points.

"It feels great, and it was a great (team) win," said Collins, who placed second at the state tournament last season. "I didn't do my job. I should've put up more points, but other guys stepped up and there were great matches. We just came together and wrestled as a team. We didn't put up bonus points, and we came out winners. It was great."

But Collins did what he was supposed to, Roy said.

"I know he wanted to get more points," Roy said. "The kid (Callahan) did a good job holding off points. But it was a big bout (to win). He did his job and got the win. You are not always going to get the bonus points."

Southern captured the South Jersey and state Group V titles in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Overall, Southern has won 15 sectional titles and five state titles, but those two campaigns were the first time in program history they won back-to-back state titles.

Southern would have attempted three straight last season, but team tournaments were canceled due to the pandemic.

The stands were packed Wednesday, and the atmosphere was tremendous. Roy called the turnout "unbelievable."

"We couldn't compete in it last year, and that was a bummer for us," Roy said. "That's our goal every year to be here and win it. Obviously, it's not going to happen all the time, but that is the goal you want to have happen.

"This year, being back and having the crowds, it's great."

Southern won the first seven bouts Wednesday, building a 22-0 lead. At 113, Scottie Sari started the meet with an 8-6 decision over Kingsway's Nathan Lubonski. Hayden Hochstrasser won 7-3 at 132. 

Kingsway's David DiPietro won at 157 to put the Dragons on the board, but Southern's Tyler Chase won 7-1 at 165 to extend the lead to 25-3. Chase trailed 1-0 in the second period, but after a takedown and a three-point near fall, he rode the momentum to a decision.

Kingsway's Dakota Morris won via technical fall at 175.

Southern's Reilly O'Boyle made the score 28-11 with a 9-2 decision at 215.

"Our guys train very hard, and it really showed out there, I think," said Collins, attributing the team's success to the coaching staff.

Southern will wrestle in the state Group V semifinals Friday.

"We have to prepare like always, and keep it going," Roy said.

Conor Collins

COLLINS

Southern Regional H.S. wrestler Conor Collins 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Southern Reg. 28, Kingsway Reg. 23

106: Jason Meola K by forfeit

113: Scottie Sari S d. Nathan Lubonski (8-6)

120: Conor Collins S d. Brendan Callahan (9-3)

126: Wyatt Stout S d. Nathan Taylor (4-3)

132: Hayden Hochstrasser S d. Chase Helder (7-3)

138: Matt Henrich S d. Joey Miranda (8-2)

144: Nick Bennett S md. Tommy DiPietro (13-4)

150: Cole Velardi S d. Josh Palmucci (9-7)

157: David DiPietro K d. Nate Bischoff (4-0)

165: Tyler Chase S d. Benjamin Dryden (7-1)

175: Dakota Morris K tf. Kai Wagner (17-0, 1:45)

190: James Calhoun K d. Collin French (3-0)

215: Reilly O'Boyle S d. Christopher San Paolo (9-2)

285: Kani Hudson K by forfeit

Match started at 113

