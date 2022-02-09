Southern Regional wins South Jersey wrestling title

Kingsway features five state place winners (top eight finishers) from last season.

"Those guys, from the low to the middle, really did their job, and kind of kept the ball rolling," Roy said of his wrestlers. "(Kingsway wrestlers) weren't really able to get into a rhythm, and we kept the momentum going our way, which was in our favor."

Southern junior Conor Collins delivered another huge win early in the meet.

At 120, Collins earned a 9-3 decision over Brendan Callahan to give the Rams a 6-0 lead. Callahan qualified for the state tournament last season, so to win the way Collins did was impressive. Collins led 6-1 after the second period thanks to two takedowns and a reversal.

Collins called Callahan a great wrestler. The junior standout wanted more points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It feels great, and it was a great (team) win," said Collins, who placed second at the state tournament last season. "I didn't do my job. I should've put up more points, but other guys stepped up and there were great matches. We just came together and wrestled as a team. We didn't put up bonus points, and we came out winners. It was great."

But Collins did what he was supposed to, Roy said.