HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | LATE FRIDAY

Southern Regional opens season with shutout

Andy Falletta ran 84 yards for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to lead the Southern Regional High School football team to a 28-0 season-opening win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South on Friday night.

The Southern flex bone offense rushed for 414 yards.

Falletta carried four times for 92 yards and completed two of four passes for 40 yards. Dee Halm carried 11 times for 71 yards and a TD. Justin Silva scored on a 65-yard run, and Domenick Crisalli caught a TD pass.

Armando Sanchez led the Rams' defense with eight tackles, three of them for a loss.

Neshaminy, Pa. 21, Ocean City 0: Markus Barnett rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns to lead Neshaminy in this Battle at the Beach game Friday night.

Barnett scored on runs of 10 and 18 yards. Jullian Hammond scored on a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels completed nine of 19 passes for 115 yards. Neshaminy sacked Gunnels eight times.

Ocean City (0-1) will next host rival Mainland Regional (1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
