Southern Regional opens playoffs with 5-3 win: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School softball team held on to beat visiting Washington Township 5-3 Tuesday in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.
Winning pitcher Elizabeth Gosse went the distance, gave up nine hits, walked one and struck out five. Gosse also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Madison Groschel-Klein also was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the sixth-seeded Rams (15-5), and Kylie Roberts went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. For 11th-seeded Washington Township (7-11), Laura Wilson went 3 for 4 and Alexis Thompson was 2 for 3.
S.J. Group III first round
No. 10 (1) Hammonton 11, (16) Pemberton 1: Hammonton’s April Lewandowski pitched a 1-hitter in five innings, striking out 14 with no walks. The Blue Devils (16-7) are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Alexa Panagopoylos was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Riley Lancaster went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs.
(3) Toms River South 8, (14) Ocean City 0: Toms River South pitcher Janelle Blaszka recorded her 500th career strikeout with her 13th of the game in the sixth inning and got one more. Blaszka had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning and gave up hits to O.C.’s Anna McCabe and Annabelle Shumski. Morgan Rocap and Shumski each had a stolen base.
Izzy LaPerry went 4 for 4 with two doubles for third-seeded South (17-7), and Delaine Wilkenson was 3 for 3. Chloe Seluchins hit a solo homer. The visiting and 14th seeded Red Raiders fell to 5-12.
(9) Mainland Regional 5, (8) Pinelands Regional 1: Mainland pitcher Bella D’Agostino gave up four hits in seven innings in the first-round game. She walked one and struck out six. Also for visiting and ninth-seeded Mainland (12-7), Isabella Canesi was 2 for 4 with a double and a run, and Ava Kinkler doubled.
For eighth-seeded Pinelands (9-12), pitcher Elianna Meola gave up nine hits, struck out four and walked one. Meola went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Gloucester Catholic 10, Wildwood 0 (from Monday): Adrianna Green pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 for the Rams (14-4). Emily McGinn went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, two runs and a triple. Bella Connearney added three RBIs. For the Warriors (2-9), Charlotte Kilian struck out five in five innings.
Baseball
St. Joseph Academy 5, Cedar Creek 3: Cohl Mercado went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs for host St. Joseph (13-4).
The Wildcats scored four runs in the fifth inning to go up 5-0, and the Pirates (11-10) scored three runs in the sixth. St. Joe pitcher Mike Cirucci worked six innings, gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked four. Cirucci also was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
GALLERY: Ocean City at Toms River softball
Boys tennis
From Monday
No. 8 Toms River North, No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2
Singles: Evan Liou T d. Brian Delbury 6-3, 6-2; Vansh Kumar T d. Ashish Gainder 6-1, 6-3; Aryan Kumar T d. James Cahill 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy P d. Ishan Shah-Akshar Patel 6-2, 6-0; John Staino-Michael Staino P d. Aryan Patel-Aiden Winn 6-1, 6-1
Records: TRN 13-0; Pinelands 20-3
Boys/ coed golf
Pinelands Reg. 175, Brick twp. 191
At Atlantis Golf Course (par 36)
B: Derek Nahrwald 44, Ty Nichol 49, Ryan Panuska 49, Logan Donnelly 49, Brendan Kalp 53
P: Grace Klements 38, Brandan Tyhanic 40, Jillian Becker 48, Luke Shertenlieb 49, Tom Reilly 51
Ocean City’s Pitcher Lauren Tate delivers to the plate during a playoff game at Toms River South on Tuesday.
