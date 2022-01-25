Southern Regional girls swimming wins Shore A South title: High school roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls swimming team beat host Jackson Memorial 116-54 on Tuesday to clinch its third straight undefeated regular season and third straight Shore Conference A South championship.

The Rams (9-0), ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, won nine of 11 races in the meet at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River. Southern improved to 7-0 in A South.

Southern's Payton Nork (200-yard freestyle), Francesca Fields (200 individual medley), Brooke Boyd (100 butterfly), Erin Little (100 freestyle), Chloe Furlong (500 freestyle) and Mohini Jani (100 backstroke) each had individual wins. The Rams won all three relays, and Boyd, Shae Centani, Fields and Isabella Wyckoff each had two relay victories.

Girls basketball

No. 9 Wildwood 64, Clayton 14: The visiting Warriors, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-0. Imene Fathi and Macie McCracken led with 21 points apiece. Emily Little added eight, Sinaia Stroman-Hills added six and Maya Benichou had four. Rainelle Blocker scored 12 for Clayton (5-6).