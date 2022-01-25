 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Regional girls swimming wins Shore A South title: High school roundup
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Southern Regional girls swimming wins Shore A South title: High school roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Regional High School girls swimming team beat host Jackson Memorial 116-54 on Tuesday to clinch its third straight undefeated regular season and third straight Shore Conference A South championship.

The Rams (9-0), ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, won nine of 11 races in the meet at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River. Southern improved to 7-0 in A South.

Southern's Payton Nork (200-yard freestyle), Francesca Fields (200 individual medley), Brooke Boyd (100 butterfly), Erin Little (100 freestyle), Chloe Furlong (500 freestyle) and Mohini Jani (100 backstroke) each had individual wins. The Rams won all three relays, and Boyd, Shae Centani, Fields and Isabella Wyckoff each had two relay victories.

Girls basketball

No. 9 Wildwood 64, Clayton 14: The visiting Warriors, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-0. Imene Fathi and Macie McCracken led with 21 points apiece. Emily Little added eight, Sinaia Stroman-Hills added six and Maya Benichou had four. Rainelle Blocker scored 12 for Clayton (5-6).

Deptford 50, Cumberland Regional 26: Deptford (5-7) led 14-13 at halftime and outscored the visiting Colts 20-7 in the third quarter. Madison Eli scored 12 points for Deptford, and Amaris Bussie and Rachel Farr each had 11. Cumberland fell to 1-11.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 87, Clayton 67: Junior Hans led the host Warriors with 28 points. Lance Lillo and Dom Troiano contributed 12 and 11, respectively, and Jordan Fusick and Harley Busham had eight apiece. For Clayton, Christian Durham scored 24 and Josiah Jones had 22.

Southern Regional 42, Toms River East 35: Southern's Nick Devane had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jaden Anthony added 10 points and five assists. The host Rams improved to 6-7. For T.R. East (2-11), Jacob Mathus scored 10 and Dylan Russell had nine.

Deptford 93, Cumberland Regional 65: Virgil Scruggs topped visiting Deptford (9-2) with 26 points and Chris Cooper had 25. Ethan Turner scored 21 for Cumberland (3-11) and Lukas Weist hadd 17. Lamair Warner added 11 and Kavon Bragg-Kent had six.

Swimming results

Girls swimming

No. 10 Southern Regional 116,

Jackson Memorial 54

At Ocean County YMCA, yards

200 Medley Relay-S (Mohini Jani, Francesca Fields, Brooke Boyd, Shae Centanni) 1:59.68

200 Freestyle-Payton Nork S 2:16.89

200 IM-Fields S 2:26.69

50 Freestyle-Riley Demuth J 27.04

100 Butterfly-Boyd S 1:08.89

100 Freestyle-Erin Little S 1:04.58

500 Freestyle-Chloe Furlong S 6:26.61

200 Freestyle Relay-S (Boyd, Jessica Paulillo, Isabella Wyckoff, Centanni) 1:51.33

100 Backstroke-Jani S 1:10.26

100 Breaststroke-Demuth J 1:15.86

400 Freestyle Relay-S (Fields, Emma Mills, Nork, Wyckoff) 4:16.00

Records-Southern 9-0

Atlantic City 105, Cedar Creek 65

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay-AC (Kaitlynn Do, Melissa Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Grace Gaskill) 2:19.10

200 Freestyle-Lauren Fox AC 2:22.10

200 IM-Anna Tran AC 2:42.23

50 Freestyle-Megan Fox AC 28.98

100 Butterfly-M. Fox AC 1:11.36

100 Freestyle-Kulakowski AC 1:05.69

400 Freestyle-L. Fox 4:50.27

200 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, A. Tran, Gaskill, M. Fox) 1:58.20

100 Backstroke-Kulakowski AC 1:11.66

100 Breaststroke-M. Tran AC 1:29.99

400 Freestyle Relay-AC (L. Fox, M. Fox, Kulakowski, A. Tran) 4:24.08

Records-C.C. 4-4; A.C. 3-4

No. 6 Vineland 86, No. 8 OLMA 84

at Vineland, meters

200 MR- O (Isabella Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Sarah Kern, Isabela Valle) 2:07.17.

200 Free- Valle O 2:12.74

200 IM- McGlinchey O 2:30.67

50 Free- Ava Levari V 28.66

100 Fly- Ava Smith V 1:06.66

100 Free- Reese Hetzer O 1:03.54

400 Free- Valle O 4:38.43

200 FR- V (Smith, Lena Luciano, Ashlynn Newton, Levari) 1:58.99

100 Back- Rossi O 1:09.20

100 Breast- McGlinchey O 1:16.92

400 FR- O (Valle, Rossi, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 4:12.73.

Records: Vineland, 8-1. OLMA, 5-2.

No. 5 Ocean City 128, Middle Township 42

At Middle Township (yards)

200 MR- OC (Ryan Cooke, Sofia Petrov, Olivia Scherbin, Rachel Stauffer) 2:02.50

200 Free- Kelsea Cooke OC 2:12.22

200 IM- Mia Buonadonna OC 2:33.36

50 Free- Sophia Braun MT 27.25

100 Fly- Olivia Scherbin OC 1:04.58

100 Free- Mia Buonadonna OC 59.00

400 Free- Vanna Kelly OC 6:17.08

200 FR- OC (Kelsea Cooke, Rachel Stauffer, Mia Buonadonna, Olivia Scherbin) 1:46.14

100 Back- Ryan Cooke OC 1:06.80

100 Breast- Julianna Duff OC 1:21.50

400 FR- OC (Rachel Stauffer, Abby Hays, Kelsea Cooke, fourth swimmer not provided) 4:12.39

Records: Ocean City 8-1, Middle 3-5.

Boys swimming

No. 6 Ocean City 133, Middle Township 37

At Middle Township, yards

200 Medley Relay-OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 1:50.41

200 Freestyle- Matthew Woodside OC 1:53.31

200 IM- Michael Kelly OC 2:12.31

50 Freestyle- Gavin Neal OC 23.18

100 Butterfly- Pat Armstrong OC 58.04

100 Freestyle- Nick Bianchi OC 52.74

500 Freestyle- Matthew Woodside 5:06.11

200 Freestyle Relay- OC (Pat Armstrong, Nick Bianchi, Jackson Agnellini, Gavin Neal) 1:33.48

100 Backstroke- Tommy Armstrong OC 59.64

100 Breaststroke- Gavin Neal OC 1:09.90

400 Freestyle Relay-OC (Nick Bianchi, Michael Kelly, Tommy Armstrong, Matthew Woodside) 3:40.58

Records-Ocean City 11-1, Middle 6-5

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News