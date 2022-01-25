Southern Regional girls swimming wins Shore A South title: High school roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls swimming team beat host Jackson Memorial 116-54 on Tuesday to clinch its third straight undefeated regular season and third straight Shore Conference A South championship.
The Rams (9-0), ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, won nine of 11 races in the meet at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River. Southern improved to 7-0 in A South.
Southern's Payton Nork (200-yard freestyle), Francesca Fields (200 individual medley), Brooke Boyd (100 butterfly), Erin Little (100 freestyle), Chloe Furlong (500 freestyle) and Mohini Jani (100 backstroke) each had individual wins. The Rams won all three relays, and Boyd, Shae Centani, Fields and Isabella Wyckoff each had two relay victories.
Girls basketball
No. 9 Wildwood 64, Clayton 14: The visiting Warriors, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-0. Imene Fathi and Macie McCracken led with 21 points apiece. Emily Little added eight, Sinaia Stroman-Hills added six and Maya Benichou had four. Rainelle Blocker scored 12 for Clayton (5-6).
Deptford 50, Cumberland Regional 26: Deptford (5-7) led 14-13 at halftime and outscored the visiting Colts 20-7 in the third quarter. Madison Eli scored 12 points for Deptford, and Amaris Bussie and Rachel Farr each had 11. Cumberland fell to 1-11.
Boys basketball
Wildwood 87, Clayton 67: Junior Hans led the host Warriors with 28 points. Lance Lillo and Dom Troiano contributed 12 and 11, respectively, and Jordan Fusick and Harley Busham had eight apiece. For Clayton, Christian Durham scored 24 and Josiah Jones had 22.
Southern Regional 42, Toms River East 35: Southern's Nick Devane had 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jaden Anthony added 10 points and five assists. The host Rams improved to 6-7. For T.R. East (2-11), Jacob Mathus scored 10 and Dylan Russell had nine.
Deptford 93, Cumberland Regional 65: Virgil Scruggs topped visiting Deptford (9-2) with 26 points and Chris Cooper had 25. Ethan Turner scored 21 for Cumberland (3-11) and Lukas Weist hadd 17. Lamair Warner added 11 and Kavon Bragg-Kent had six.
