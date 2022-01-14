Southern Regional girls beat Toms River South: Late Thursday roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Toms River South 45-36 in a Shore Conference A South game Thursday.
Sarah Lally topped Southern (2-6) with 17 points, and Casey Collins had 15.
Skylar Soltis and Summer Davis added six and five, respectively. The Rams led 34-32 after three quarters and outscored T.R. South 11-4 in the fourth quarter. For South (2-6), Cara Cribbin scored 10, and Emma Wagner and Meaghan Weatherstone each added nine.
Wildwood Catholic Academy 51, Egg Harbor Township 42: Kimmy Casiello led all scorers with 24 points for Wildwood Catholic (8-2). Kaci Mikulski contributed 17 points and Ella McCabe had seven. The visiting Crusaders outscored EHT 22-8 in the third quarter to go up 43-25. Kara Wilson had 14 points for EHT (3-4), and Amelia Zinckgraf added 13.
Cape May Tech 34, Cumberland Regional 27: Kennedy Campbell and Hailey Pinto each scored 11 points in the win, and Campbell also had 12 rebounds and four steals. The host Hawks (1-2) led 28-17 after three quarters and held on to earn their first win of the season. Alex Garcia added five. For Cumberland (0-7), Gabby Albert led with 15 points, and Cioni Simmons had six.
Absegami 62, ACIT 26: The visiting Braves outscored ACIT 18-2 in the first quarter. Reese Downey led Absegami (6-4) with 16 points, and Jackie Fortis and Julie Hartman each contributed 12. Chi Chi Wokocha added 10. For the Red Hawks (3-5), Grace Speer scored 12 points, Nataly Trinidad Lopez had eight and Veronica Rodriguez had five.
Manchester Township 69, Barnegat 39: Devyn Quigley topped host Manchester (4-3) with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Amyah Bray added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Myah Hourigan had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Barnegat (3-3) trailed 35-10 at halftime. Emma Thornton led the Bengals with 16 points, and Cara McCoy had 15.
Donovan Catholic 53, Lacey Township 39: Gabriella Ross led host Donovan Catholic (8-2) with 25 points and four steals, and Kya Joseph had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Donovan Catholic outscored Lacey 22-12 in the fourth quarter. For the Lions (6-3), Sarah Zimmerman scored 13, Maddie Bell added 10 and Brooke Schmidt had five.
Millville 58, Pleasantville 15: The visiting Thunderbolts took a 17-4 lead in the first quarter. Julianna Wilson topped Millville (3-4) with 15 points, and Aaniyah Street and San'aa Doss added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Brianee Edwards and Dah'Jhane Williams each had five. Pleasantville fell to 0-5.
Boys basketball
Cape May Tech 55, Atlantic Christian 53: The host Hawks (2-5) outscored Atlantic Christian 17-12 in the fourth quarter to win it. Tech's Dylan Delvecchio scored 22 points, and Patrick Bean and Joe'l Hutchinson added 13 and 12, respectively. Atlantic Christian dropped to 1-3.
Southern Regional 47, Toms River South 27: Jaden Anthony led the visiting Rams (4-5) with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nick Devane had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Caden Schubiger added nine points on three 3-pointers and had three assists. Southern led 25-8 at halftime. For T.R. South (3-4), Colin Raimann had eight points and Bobby Kufka added six.
Manchester Township 61, Barnegat 31: Manchester (6-2) led 26-15 at halftime and outscored the host Bengals 21-10 in the third quarter. Jordan Dupont topped the winners with 22 points, and Savon Myers had 13. For Barnegat (2-6), Shikeith Gordon had 12 points, Joseph Bivins contributed nine and Logan Kreudl had five.
Ice hockey
Governor Livingston 6, Southern Regional 0: Brian Kramer scored the opening goal for visiting Governor Livingston (8-2) in the first period, and he also had the game's final goal in the third perod. Alec Nasreddine also scored twice. Shane Cook recorded the shutout with 16 saves. Aidan Rowland made 44 saves for Southern (7-4).
