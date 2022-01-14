Southern Regional girls beat Toms River South: Late Thursday roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Toms River South 45-36 in a Shore Conference A South game Thursday.

Sarah Lally topped Southern (2-6) with 17 points, and Casey Collins had 15.

Skylar Soltis and Summer Davis added six and five, respectively. The Rams led 34-32 after three quarters and outscored T.R. South 11-4 in the fourth quarter. For South (2-6), Cara Cribbin scored 10, and Emma Wagner and Meaghan Weatherstone each added nine.

Wildwood Catholic Academy 51, Egg Harbor Township 42: Kimmy Casiello led all scorers with 24 points for Wildwood Catholic (8-2). Kaci Mikulski contributed 17 points and Ella McCabe had seven. The visiting Crusaders outscored EHT 22-8 in the third quarter to go up 43-25. Kara Wilson had 14 points for EHT (3-4), and Amelia Zinckgraf added 13.

Cape May Tech 34, Cumberland Regional 27: Kennedy Campbell and Hailey Pinto each scored 11 points in the win, and Campbell also had 12 rebounds and four steals. The host Hawks (1-2) led 28-17 after three quarters and held on to earn their first win of the season. Alex Garcia added five. For Cumberland (0-7), Gabby Albert led with 15 points, and Cioni Simmons had six.