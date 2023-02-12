Southern Regional High School wrestling coach Dan Roy knew all his team had to do was perform against Phillipsburg like it did last month.

The Rams did just that, putting up another dominant effort on the way to a 41-14 victory over the Stateliners to win the state Group V title Sunday at Rutgers University. The Rams also defeated Phillipsburg 42-12 on Jan. 25.

"It feels great because that was our goal at the beginning of the season," said Roy, who is in his fourth year as head coach after being a Southern assistant for 16 years. "Anytime you reach your ultimate goal, it's satisfying.

Southern (19-1) is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

It was the fifth state championship in program history and the second with Roy as head coach. Southern's other four state titles were back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020 as well as in 1997 and 2005.

The bout opened at 215 pounds, with the teams trading major decisions to make it 4-4. The Rams' Riley O'Boyle won 11-2 at 215, and Anthony Mason won 13-0 at 106 to give Southern an 8-4 lead through three bouts.

Atilla Vigilante continued the success for the Rams with a 12-5 decision at 113. He scored a pair of first-period takedowns for an early 4-1 lead, got an early escape in the second period and another takedown to have the match firmly in control. However, his opponent, Dawson McWilliams, was able to stave off the bonus point with his third-period defensive effort.

Southern built a 15-4 lead with Scottie Sari's 19-7 major decision at 120, and Conor Collins provided a big boost with his pin in 15 seconds at 126 to build a 21-4 lead through six bouts. Wyatt Stout's 5-2 decision at 132 capped a five-bout winning streak that built the Rams' lead to 24-4.

Roy called Stout's win over Gavin Hawk the turning point because Hawk is one of the top wrestlers in the state at 132.

"By then, we knew we were in the driver's seat," Roy said.

Phillipsburg's Luke Geleta stopped the run with a 15-6 major decision over David Ferrante at 138 to cut the deficit to 24-8, but that bout wasn't short of action. Ferrante nearly pinned Geleta with a surprise move in the third period that gave him five match points. The effort probably prevented a technical fall or pin, which would have provided much-needed bonus points in the team scoring for the Stateliners.

"He was very close to pinning him," Roy said of Ferrante. "He didn't stop wrestling. Geleta was just scoring points. He was down 10 and just went for it and caught the kid on his back."

Hayden Hochstrasser got the Rams back in control with his 10-4 decision at 144, putting Southern up 27-8 with five bouts to go. Matt Henrich (150) followed with a 19-4 technical fall in the second period to make it 32-8.

Nick Bennett (157) iced the championship for the Rams, winning a 3-1 decision in overtime to make it 35-8 with three bouts to go.

Cole Velardi (165) earned a pin in 5 minutes, 5 seconds. He trailed 2-1 in the third period, scored a reversal and then got the pin on Hunter Cleaver. Connor Hille (175) and Caleb Rivera (190) won the last two bouts for Phillipsburg.

Next up for the Rams will be the district tournament, which Roy hopes the team can win. The goal is to send as many kids from there to the regional tournament and then to Atlantic City for the individual state tournament.

"Some of my seniors, like Conor Collins and Cole Velardi, are returning place winners. So is Henrich, who is now a junior," Roy said.

He expects all of his guys, including O'Boyle, Stout, Hochstrasser and Anthony Evangelista, to make runs. He said he also thinks freshmen Mason and Vigilante and sophomore Sari can make deep runs and that Bennett, who missed last postseason due to injury, can advance far.

For now, they Rams are allowed to celebrate a little bit before getting back to work.

"The kids were very focused this week," Roy said. "When we won the sectional title against Kingsway (on Wednesday), there wasn't a lot of celebrating. The kids were focused on today. ... They didn't take it lightly."