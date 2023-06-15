Chuck Donohue wishes he could coach for another 50 years.

The Southern Regional High School football team talked this week with enthusiasm about the Rams’ first offseason practice Monday night.

He noticed how many players were bigger, stronger and faster after a winter of weightlifting and a spring of outdoor track and field.

It’s that type of passion that keeps the 74-year-old Donohue going. This will be season No. 50 for him.

“Once you can’t put the time in that you’re asking others to put in, then it’s time to get out,” Donohue said. “I just haven’t reached that point. I’ve been very lucky health-wise and have a supportive family that bends with what I have to do when I have to do it.”

Donohue is one of the most respected high school coaches in any sport in New Jersey. On Sunday night, he received the Dr. John Bateman Education Award during the 42nd Phil Simms North/South All-Star football game at Kean University.

Bateman coached Rutgers from 1960-1972. The award was created to honor coaches who do more than just win games. It recognizes coaches who act as mentors, teachers, role models and part-time dads to players.

“He was an extremely successful coach with a great reputation,” Donohue said of Bateman. “To win an award (named) after somebody like that adds a little to it. It also shows that I’m old and starting to run out of a little bit of time.”

Donohue’s career record is 272-201-4. His head-coaching life began at St. Joseph in Hammonton in 1974. He coached at Haddon Heights and Buena Regional before taking over at Southern Regional in 1998.

“I love the game. I love everything about it,” Donohue said. “I think it’s a great classroom for kids. They learn things out there about teamwork and sacrifice and putting the team before yourself — a lot of things they don’t learn in other areas of life. I believe strongly in football as a great experience for kids.”

Donohue led Buena to the 1988 South Jersey Group II championship but is now best known for his time at Southern. The Rams reached the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final and the 2012 South Jersey Group V final under Donohue.

“If you had told me I was going to be at Southern for 20 or 25 years when I came, I probably would have said that won’t happen,” he said. “But it’s a great place with tremendous support, from the board to the town to the administration to the faculty. Everybody just roots for each other and pulls for each other and works together really well.”

Over the years, Donohue has adapted his offensive and defensive systems to the talent of the players he has. He admits football is not the same game today than it was when he started coaching. Donohue has always been a fervent believer in attending offseason clinics. Nowadays, each week of the offseason, he picks a topic and does a deep dive into that area.

“Over the years, it’s become easier with the internet,” he said. “The information that is available is a lot easier to get. You can do a lot more from home. I just think you have to stay on top of things. The game changes every single year so much more than people realize.”

Few coaches today have lasted as long as Donohue. What makes his longevity even more impressive is that it’s going to become rarer and rarer.

These days high school sports take a toll on coaches. Pressure from parents, athletes and school boards hound coaches on the sidelines. It’s hard to envision anyone emulating Donohue by starting a head coaching career in 2023 and then still be coaching in 2073.

Donohue often hears one question: How much longer?

“The biggest thing is health,” he said. “That knocks a lot of guys out. As long as I’m doing all the things that I believe are important — you’re there in the weight room every day, you’re studying the game. You still have the drive to give your kids the best chance to win. Truthfully, I’d like to do it another 50 years.”