Southern Regional advances to S.J. Group IV final: Late Monday wrestling roundup

The unbeaten Southern Regional High School, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, will host top-ranked Kingsway Regional at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the South Jersey Group V championship.
Southern (17-0) won two sectional playoff matches at home Monday, beating Highland Regional 70-3 and then defeating Washington Township 51-9 in a semifinal.
Hayden Hochstrasser scored two pins for the Rams. Also winning twice for Southern were Sam Pari (106), Scottie Sari (113), Conor Collins (120), Wyatt Stout (126), Matt Henrich (136), Cole Velardi (150) and Nate Bischoff (157). Collin French won by forfeit at 175 and won a 7-3 decision at 190 against Washington Township.
Kingsway is 10-1.
Results
S.J. Group V Quarterfinals
No. 2 (1) Southern Reg. 70, (8) Highland 3
106: Sam Pari S p. TJ Holmes (1:14)
113: Scottie Sari S d. Garrett Prendergast (5-0)
120: Conor Collins S p. Owen Kulb (4:28)
126: Wyatt Stout S tf. Isaiah Garcia (18-3, 5:50)
132: Hayden Hochstrasser S p. Michael Simonelli (3:53)
138: Matt Henrich S d. Michael Williams (12-4)
144: Dan Lee S inj. Krishon Davis
150: Cole Velardi S p. Jacob Aday (1:03)
157: Nate Bischoff S. Jordan Suiter (3:53)
165: Izaiah Otero H d. Tyler Chase (3-2)
175: Collin French S by forfeit
190: Nolan Anderson S p. Xavier Velez (1:50)
215: Riley O`Boyle S p. Connor Brennan (0:43)
285: Dave Casas S md. William Taylor (13-2)
No. 1 (2) Kingsway Reg. 64, (7) Egg Harbor Twp. 9
106: Jason Meola K p. Peter Steed (1:44)
113: Nathan Lubonski K p. Marco Manzo (1:04)
120: Sean Dever E d. Brendan Callahan (6-0)
126: Nathan Taylor K p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (1:00)
132: Chase Helder K p, Donald Chishko (2:36)
138: Joey Miranda K tf. Vincent Faldetta (21-6, 6:00)
144: Nicholas Faldetta E p. Tommy DiPietro (4:00)
150: Josh Palmucci K p. Justus Bird (EGHA) (0:45)
157: David DiPietro K tf. Calvin Johnson (19-3, 5:52)
165: Dakota Morris K p. Micah Bird (0:28)
175: Brady Whitzell K d. Eric Russ (7-3)
190: James Calhoun K p. Moises Rios (3:05)
215: Christopher San Paolo K p. Matthew Marshall (3:50)
285: Kani Hudson K d. Eric Castro (4-3)
Semifinals
No. 2 Southern Reg. 51, (5) Washington Twp. 9
106: Sam Pari S d. Mario Huggins (9-2)
113: Scottie Sari S p. Aiden Hardy (1:34)
120: Conor Collins S d. Tyler Lucia (8-0)
126: Wyatt Stout S d. Jackson Hoopes (9-0)
132: Hayden Hochstrasser S p. Robert DuCoin (1:03)
138: Matt Henrich S p. Conner Dunn (2:16)
144: Nick Bennet S p. Chaz Melton (1:10)
150: Cole Velardi S d. Ethan Wilson (6-3)
157: Nate Bischoff S md. Justin Hatton (8-0)
165: Tyler Chase S d. James Henhaffer (3-1)
175: Kai Wagner S d. Dan Wilson (6-5)
190: Collin French S d. Nate Leone (7-3)
215: Dominic Petracci W d. Riley O`Boyle (7-0)
285: John Stone W p. Dave Casas (4:21)
Note: Southern hosts Kingsway Regional, the top-ranked team in The Elite 11, in the finals 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
(3) Moorestown 39, (6) Hammonton 34
106: Justin Flood H p. Miles Carey (3:42)
113: Luca Giagunto H p. Daniel Blanch (2:36)
120: D`Mario DeFelice M p. Frank Italiano (5:16)
126: Vincenzo Cirillo H d. Will Inglis (8-4)
132: Brett Stansbury H d. Ethan Tolbert (6-3)
138: Jared Anderson M p. Edwin Flores (1:44)
144: Kevin Neves M p.Edward Niedoba (1:32)
150: Aidan Fallon H p. Sean Donovan (5:50)
157: William Way H md. Anthony Fierro (13-1)
165: Grady Keebler M p. Kevin Watson (1:07)
175: Harry Cramer M p. Keven Price (1:39)
190: Zac Cowchok M md. Dylan Jones (12-4)
215: Jordan Carney M tf. Juan Urbina (19-4, 4:24)
285: Anthony Evangelista H p. Cai'leb Dias (1:58)
South Jersey Group III
Quarterfinals
(4) Absegami 48, (5) Mainland Reg. 27
106: Andrew Siteman M p. Nick Gargione (4:09)
113: Noah Fontana M p. Amelia Taylor (0:23)
120: Matthew Sterling A d. Chris Mazur (13-10)
126: Aidan Zeck A p. Michael Gerace (3:55)
132: Bhavya Rama A p. Nikko Carfagno (3:08)
138: Frank Gargione A p. Jackson Waters (1:33)
144: Brayden Wright A p. Larry Wilson (2:55)
150: Julian Rivera A p. Tyler Sheeler (2:30)
157: Sean Cowan A by forfeit
165: Kevin Guerrero A d. James Barrett (12-6)
175: George Rhodes A p. Gary Williams (1:34)
190: Robert Sheeler M p. Diego Herasme (2:58)
215: Paul Lombardo M d. Nadhim Drinkard (9-7)
285: Nick Timek M by forfeit
No. 9 (2) Lacey Twp. 50, Ocean City 27
106: Brendan Schuler L p. Jacob Melini (1:56)
113: John Downs L by forfeit
120: Aiden Leypoldt OC p. Jordan Lavelle (2:32)
126: Aidan Ott L p. Tommy Grimley (3:46)
132: Matt Gauthier L p. Liam Cupit (1:09)
138: Andre Ferrauiolo L md. Jon Wootton (15-2)
144: Mason Heck L p. JP Forster (1:18)
150: Charley Cossaboone OC by forfeit
157: Nick Layton OC p. Evan Ren (2:20)
165: Ryan Callahan OC d. Jayden Martins (7-5)
175: James Circle L md. Kaleb Williams (17-6)
190: Matt Coon L p. David Schultz (0:25)
215: John Dodaro L by forfeit
285: Aiden Fisher OC p. Mike Seeley (0:34)
Semifinals
No. 5 (1) Delsea Reg. 61, Absegami 6
106: Gage Summers D p. Nick Gargione (3:28)
113: Zavier Stokes D by forfeit
120: Jacob Hassett D d. Matthew Sterling (6-1)
126: Alex Zimmerman D d. Aidan Zeck (10-5)
132: Jamar Dixon Jr. D p. Bhavya Rama (1:28)
138: Giovanni Degeorge D d. Frank Gargione (4-1)
144: Marius Fennal D md. Brayden Wright (15-3)
150: Austin Boos D p. Julian Rivera (5:04)
157: Sean Cowan A d. Riley Boos (8-2)
165: Tyson Derenberger D p. Kevin Guerrero (1:34)
175: George Rhodes A d. Jared Schoppe (6-4)
190: Luke Maxwell D p. Nadhim Drinkard (2:15)
215: Danny Digiovacchino D by forfeit
285: Rocco Bennett D by forfeit
Lacey Twp. 46, (3) Seneca 24
106: Brendan Schuler L d. Jackson Bauer (9-3)
113: Bradley Chilkotowsky S p. John Downs (2:43)
120: Evan Conza S p. Jordan Lavelle (1:29)
126: Aidan Ott L p. Kyle Pickard (3:35)
132: Matt Gauthier L md. Daniel Bogardus (14-7)
138: Andre Ferrauiolo L md. Sean Broderick (17-4)
144: Mason Heck L d. David Vacca (13-11)
150: Evan Ren L p. Logan Benson (0:41)
157: Kyle Stickel S by forfeit
165: Jayden Martins L p. Colby Carfagno (1:14)
175: James Circle L p. Max Borton (2:20)
190: Matt Coon L p. LeVor Kelly (1:01)
215: John Dodaro L p. Matt Smith (10-4)
285: Jordan Drayton S p. Mike Seeley (2:41)
Note: Lacey will wrestle top-seeded Delsea in the finals 6 p.m. Wednesday.
South Jersey Group II
Quarterfinals
(4) West Deptford 48, (5) Middle Twp. 22
106: Talen Terinoni W p. Dante Jackson (0:50)
113: Trevor Lundfelt W md. Connor Rowlands (13-3)
120: Owen Entrekin W p. Geordin Davis (1:53)
126: Mike Amoriello W p. Donnie Nelson (3:06)
132: David Wright W md. X`Zavier Swinton (14-4)
138: Jarrett Lundfelt W d. Troy Murray (3-1)
144: Justin Monzo-Hull W p. Adrien Laboy (5:46)
150: Alick Killian M tf. Chris Andujar (16-1, N/A)
157: Dominic Gentile W md. Samuel Keppel (17-4)
165: Andrew Tighe W d. Brian Juzaitis (11-4)
175: Marcus Carter W p. Jerry White (2:59)
190: David Giulian M tf. Riley Thurston (18-3, N/A)
215: Maximus Adelizzi M p. Robert Smizer (1:06)
285: Kani Perry M p. Jibrill Barksdale (3:20)
Note: Lower Cape May Regional, ranked No. 11 in The Elite 11, defeated Sterling 60-18 in the quarterfinals and lost 38-28 to second-seeded Haddonfield in the semifinals.
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
No. 4 (3) St. Augustine 66, (6) Paul VI 15
106: Cameron Connelly P by forfeit
113: Kaden Naame S p. Michael Uremovich (N/A)
120: Jackson Slotnick S p. Kevin Smith (N/A)
126: D`Amani Almodovar S p. Jack Kelleher (N/A)
132: Isiah Shafer P d. Brandon Borman (6-4)
138: Branden Palcko P p. Cooper Lange (N/A)
144: Richie Grungo S p. Owen Silvey (N/A)
150: Jake Slotnick S p. Vincent Bannon (N/A)
157: Tristian Mcleer S p. Brendan Colbert (N/A)
165: Dennis Virelli Sp. Chris Woodson (N/A)
175: Trey Mcleer S p. Dominic Corseti (N/A)
190: Alex Marshall S p. Gavin Bunt (N/A)
215: Asher Jenkins S p. Elijah Rivera (N/A)
285: Brady Small S p. Matt Dumele (N/A)
Note: The Hermits travel to second-seeded St. John Vianney for the semifinals 8 p.m Wednesday.
