Southern Reg. repeats as South Jersey Group IV boys lacrosse champion

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Southern Regional High School boy lacrosse coach John Pampalone knew the Rams were seen as the team to beat in South Jersey this spring.

The Rams captured the South Jersey Group IV title in 2021, and their top goal this spring was to repeat as sectional champions. Other teams tried to prevent them from achieving that goal, but the Rams again showed Saturday why they are one of the best teams in the state.

Jack Kolbe scored two crucial goals to lead top-seeded Southern to a 7-4 victory over third-seeded Lenape and back-to-back sectional championships. The Rams (16-3) are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Indians finished their season 9-9.

Southern will play Bridgewater-Raritan in a state Group IV final Wednesday. The time and location was not immediately announced.

"It is awesome," said Kolbe, a senior attacker who transferred to Southern this season after three years with Robbinsville. "We said to ourselves (before the season) anything less than this is a failure."

The game was tied 4-4 with 1 minute, 38 second remaining in the third quarter. Kolbe scored with 27 seconds left to give Southern a 5-4 lead. The 18-year-old scored again early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 6-4. With only nine minutes remaining, that two-goal lead was just the cushion the Rams needed.

"Putting that one in net, it kind of set the tone that this was our game," said Kolbe, who is committed to continue his lacrosse career at Merrimack College. "That was the exclamation point."

After a Lenape turnover, the Rams' Zach Washco scored with 2:44 left to cap the scoring.

"I feel incredible," Pampalone said. "Getting this group to this point, we were hunted all year long. We knew we were the best team in South Jersey. People came at us all year. We had everyone's best effort. So to stand here (Saturday) and raise the trophy, it's a great feeling."

Washco opened the scoring with 3:22 left in the first quarter. Until then, there were a lot of forced turnovers and a defensive battle. With 12 seconds left, Ryan Sininsky extended the lead to 2-0. Sininsky was the Press Player of the Year in 2021 and is committed, along with his twin and Southern goalie Tyler, to NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Tyler Sininsky made 10 saves and was a key factor in the win.

"It feels great," the 18-year-old said. "Winning in front of our home crowd, for the school, for the town, for the alumni, it's awesome. We did not want to go home. We wanted to win and stay (alive) and (try to) win a (state) Group IV championship."

Last season, Southern won the sectional title on the road. For junior midfielder Joey DeYoung, capturing the title again at home was special. The 17-year-old, who is already committed to Hofstra, and his teammates cut off the netting of the goal and celebrated with the home crowd.

"We took care of everything we should have done last year here," DeYoung said.

Lenape's Aidan Bregman and Luke Birney each scored in the second quarter. Even more impressive, the Indians' defense held Southern scoreless for the quarter. With the score tied 2-2 at halftime, Pampalone said his message was to stay persistent.

"Lenape did a great job of controlling tempo," he said. "They executed their game plan exactly how they wanted and kept us close and gave themselves a chance to win."

Southern just executed more often.

Jake Washco scored early in the third quarter to make the score 3-2. DeYoung scored off an assist from Kolbe to make it 4-2. That goal ignited a flame, Pampalone said. It was also the play that settled the Rams down and allowed them to control the ball more, DeYoung.

"Everything went great from there," DeYoung said. "I am stoked right now. It is great to win with all my friends since second grade playing lacrosse with. It is a great day."

Southern's fourth goal was also important as Lenape's Sean Shelko and Birney scored within 56 seconds of each other to tie the game at 4-4 in the third quarter.

Zach and Jake Washco are committed to Eastern University. Defenders Nate Committee (Bellarmine) and Brock Lefkus (Anderson) are also going to play in college. That talented roster, especially the shooters, is what Tyler Sininsky says prepares him for big games.

"(Lenape) has some good shooters, but I have some of the best shooters in the state shoot on me at practice," he said. "When I get them at game time, it is the same thing."

Added Pampalone, "I'm just really proud of this group."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

