BOYS LACROSSE GROUP IV STATE FINAL | BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN 8, SOUTHERN REG. 6

Southern lacrosse's successful season ends in state Group IV final

Southern lax

The Southern Regional boys lacrosse team, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, celebrates winning the S.J. Group IV title for a second straight season Saturday.

 Larry Murphy, For The Press

Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse coach John Pampalone summed up the Rams season with two words— fulfilling and successful.  

The Rams suffered an 8-6 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan in the state Group IV championship Wednesday. Southern (16-4), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, captured its second consecutive South Jersey Group IV title Saturday and reached the state title game for the fourth time in program history. 

Southern led 6-4 in the third quarter. The score was tied 6-6 with about five minutes remaining. Alex Delierre, Tom Tremarco and Colin Kurdyla each scored twice for the Panthers (17-3), who also won the North Group IV title. 

"Bridgewater-Raritan is a really, really strong program," said Pampalone, who noted the Panthers have won seven state titles. "They have been there plenty of times, and we went toe-to-toe with them. They just made one or two more plays than us. I'm just incredibly proud of the effort and the perseverance we fought with (Wednesday). We left everything on the field, and it showed."

Ryan Sininsky led the Rams with three goals and added an assist. Jack Kolbe scored two, Zach Washco one. Jake Washco added an assist. Tyler Sininsky, Ryan's twin, made 10 saves. Southern trailed 2-0, but soon tied the game to make the score 2-2 after the first quarter. Ryan Sininsky scored to give the Rams a 3-2 lead. 

Bridgewater-Raritan led 4-3 at halftime. 

"Last year, we kind of caught a lot of people off guard," Pampalone said. "We were very young, and kind of emerged at the end of the season. This year, we were the hunted all year long. We were a veteran group and had a big target on out back. We had to face everyone's best effort. Being the hunted isn't easy, but this group managed to keep it together and get hot at the right time. We really played good lacrosse in the playoffs."

Southern lost to Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference Tournament quaterfinals and to Shawnee right before playoffs, but that did not bother the Rams.

Southern opened the playoffs with a huge 21-3 victory over Toms River North. The dominance only continued with a 13-2 victory over Old Bridge in the quarterfinals and a 12-4 win over Howell in the semifinals.

The Rams beat Lenape 7-4 in the finals en route to their second straight sectional title.

"We had a job to do, and we knew we would be judged strictly on the postseason," Pampalone said. "I think by winning South Jersey Group IV and the showing we put forth against Bridgewater-Raritan, we showed what kind of program we are."

Zach and Jake Washco are committed to Eastern University. The Sininskys are committed to New Jersey Institute of Technology. Kolbe will play lacrosse at Merrimack College. Defenders Nate Committee (Bellarmine) and Brock Lefkus (Anderson) are also going to play in college. Those are just of a talent senior class who will be graduating.

But, Southern returns talented players like Joey DeYoung and Hayden Lucas.

"We are going to look for our younger kids to take the next step," Pampalone said. "We've been successful for over a decade now, so it's the next-man-up mentality. It's the next person's turn, and they have big shoes to fill."

