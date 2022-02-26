Southern, Lacey sending 10 to states from Region 7

Six wrestlers from Southern Regional and four from Lacey Township high schools are moving on in the state individual wrestling tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class automatically advance to the state tournament held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City held Thursday to Saturday. They join the 24 area wrestlers who qualified for states at Region 8 on Saturday.

Among those place winners were four champs from Southern and one from Lacey.

Southern's Cole Velardi pinned Paulsboro's DJ Hainey with 1 second left in regulation to punch his ticket to Atlantic City. Conor Collins (120) beat Camden Catholic's Jackson Young in a 6-3 decision in his final.

Wyatt Stout (126) picked up Southern's third championship in a 3-1 decision over Camden Catholic's Wayne Rold. Matt Henrich (138) capped the Rams' champions, winning a 6-0 decision over Holy Cross' Richie DeFulvio in the final.

Lacey's Brady Carter won the 113-pound title, beating Donovan Catholic's Dezmond Lenaghan in a 10-2 major decision.

James Circle (165) dropped his final via an 8-1 decision to Camden Catholic's Jurius Clark. Matt Coon (190) dropped his final via 13-7 decision to Rancocas Valley Regional's Connor Bauman.

Southern's Hayden Hochstrasser (132) pinned Shawnee's Jake Hastings in 3:23 in the third-place bout, and Riley O'Boyle (215) dropped a 6-1 decision to Central Regional's Cosmo Zaccaro to place fourth.

Lacey's John Dodaro (285) lost a 3-0 decision to Camden Catholic's Jonathan Graham to place fourth.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.