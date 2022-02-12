Southern, Holy Spirit, St. Augustine all lose in wrestling tournaments

BOXSCORES
From Friday
State Group V semifinals
(3) Phillipsburg 27, (2) Southern Regional 25
106—Sam Pari SR d. Dawson McWilliams 5-2
113—Scotti Sari SR d. Miguel Lopez 7-0
120—Conor Collins SR md. Gavin Hawk 11-3
126—James Day P d. Wyatt Stout 1-0
132—Luke Geleta P d. Hayden Hochstrasser 10-4
138—Matt Henrich DR tf. Joe Innamorato 19-4, 5:25
144—Nick Bennett SR md. Liam Packer 15-3
150—Cole Velardi SR p. Matt Donofrio 0:57
157—Hunter Cleaver P d. Nate Bischoff 7-1
165—Nate Zastowny P tf. Kai Wagner 16-1, 5:34
175—Caleb Rivera P md. Tyler Chase 19-7
190—Connor Hille P d. Collin French 6-2
215—David Pierson P d. Reilly O'Boyle 1-0
285—John Wargo P d. Dave Casas 9-5
Note—Match began at 113
Records—Phillipsburg 15-1, Southern 18-1
State Non-Public A final
(1) Christian Brothers Academy 42, (3) St. Augustine Prep 26
106—Tyler Venet CBA by forfeit
113—Kaden Naame SA d. Vincent Principe 10-4
120—Alex Nini CBA by forfeit
126—Garrett Totten CBA p. Jackson Slotnick 1:20
132—AJ Falcone CBA d. Brandon Borman 5-0
138—Julian George CBA p. Cooper Lange 1:39
144—Richie Grungo SA p. Nicholas Punzi 3:53
150—Tyler Barrett CBA d. Jake Slothick 3-2
157—Zander Silva CBA tf. Tristan McLeer 16-1, 5:07
165—Nick Stump CBA d. Dennis Virelli 8-7
175—Trey McLeer SA by forfeit.
190—Alex Marshall SA tf. Peter Grippo 18-2, 4:30
215—Robert Canterino CBA md. Asher Jenkins 15-3
285—Ryan Small SA p. Taig Sheehy 3:42
Note—Match began at 190
Records—St. Augustine 13-5, CBA 18-2
State Non-Public B final
(1) Red Bank Catholic 39, (2) Holy Spirit 30
106—Noah Michaels RBC tb. Carter Pack 3-1
113—Max Elton HS tf. Anthony DeGaetano 20-5, 5:50
120—Bryce Manera HS p. Michael Milke 1:44
126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Trevor Learn 11-2
132—Chase Calhoun HS d. Isiah Nash 8-1
138—Marco Conroy RBC p. Talon Fischer 1:49
144—Ken Sherman HS p. Dan Conroy 4:18
150—Jack Morely HS p. Christian Ungemath 5:49
157—Vincent Joseph Muscillo RBC p. Jaylen Glover 2:56
165—Rob Muscio RBC d. Colton Calhoun 3-1
175—Frankie Romeo RBC by forfeit
190—Sabino Portella RBC by forfeit
215—Davin Brewton RBC p. Robert McDevitt 2:51
285—Lorenzo Portella RBC d. Phillip Doctuer 11-6
Note—Match began at 285 Records—Holy Spirit 10-9, RBC 12-5
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.