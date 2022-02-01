Southern grabs top seed in S.J. Group V, Holy Spirit, Lacey Twp. each earn No. 2 seed

The undefeated Southern Regional High School wrestling team earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group V bracket Tuesday.
The Rams (13-0), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, will host eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township (6-15) on Monday.
For all five public enrollment groups, sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Monday. The No. 1 or 2 seed will host both semifinal matches that night. Fourth-seeded Williamstown will take on fifth-seeded Washington Township at Southern. The winner will then take on the winner of the Southern-EHT match.
Kingsway Regional (8-1), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, earned the No. 2 seed in S.J. Group V and will host the other half of that bracket. The sectional finals will be at the highest remaining seed that comes out of both halves.
All sectional finals will be held Feb. 9. The state semifinals and finals will be Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, respectively, at Franklin High School.
For Non-Public schools, sectional quarterfinals and semifinals are Monday and Feb. 9, respectively, at the higher seed. Sectional finals are set for Feb. 13. State finals will be held Feb. 13 at Franklin High School.
The brackets are not official until the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, meets Thursday.
Lacey Township (15-4) will host part of the S.J. Group III bracket. The Lions, ranked No. 10 in The Elite 11, will wrestle Ocean City (5-10) in the quarterfinals. The winner will wrestle either No.3-seeded Seneca or No. 6-seeded Pemberton.
In the other half of the bracket, No.4-seeded Absegami (11-6) will face No. 5-seeded Mainland Regional at Delsea Regional.
Holy Spirit earned the second seed in the S.J. Non-Public B bracket. The Spartans will host No. 3-seeded Donovan Catholic in the first round. In the S.J. Non-Public A bracket, St. Augustine (7-3) is the third seed and will host No. 6-seeded Paul VI. The Hermits are ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11
In the S.J. Group II bracket, Lower Cape May Regional (14-4) is the No. 3 seed. The Caper Tigers, ranked No. 11 in the Elite 11, will wrestle No. 6-seeded Sterling (6-13) at Haddonfield. In the other half of the bracket, Middle Township and Oakcrest earned the fifth and eighth seeds, respectively.
The Panthers (10-4) will wrestle fourth-seeded West Deptford (10-7), while the Falcons (5-8) will take on top-seeded Collingswood (16-1), ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Those meets will be at Collingswood.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
