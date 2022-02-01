Southern grabs top seed in S.J. Group V, Holy Spirit, Lacey Twp. each earn No. 2 seed

The undefeated Southern Regional High School wrestling team earned the top seed in the South Jersey Group V bracket Tuesday.

The Rams (13-0), ranked second in The Press Elite 11, will host eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township (6-15) on Monday.

For all five public enrollment groups, sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Monday. The No. 1 or 2 seed will host both semifinal matches that night. Fourth-seeded Williamstown will take on fifth-seeded Washington Township at Southern. The winner will then take on the winner of the Southern-EHT match.

Kingsway Regional (8-1), the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, earned the No. 2 seed in S.J. Group V and will host the other half of that bracket. The sectional finals will be at the highest remaining seed that comes out of both halves.

All sectional finals will be held Feb. 9. The state semifinals and finals will be Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, respectively, at Franklin High School.

For Non-Public schools, sectional quarterfinals and semifinals are Monday and Feb. 9, respectively, at the higher seed. Sectional finals are set for Feb. 13. State finals will be held Feb. 13 at Franklin High School.