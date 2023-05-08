The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team improved to 17-1 on the season with a 2-0 win over host Central Regional on Monday.
Lucas Kean led with 10 kills and had seven digs and five service points.
Ethan Brummer added 16 assists, Aiden Krinic and Dane Calsyn each had four kills, and Jack McKenna contributed three kills and 11 service points. Central dropped to 8-6.
Girls lacrosse
Lower Cape May Regional 14, St. Joseph 3: Ainsley Reed scored three for host Lower (5-5) and Tessa Hueber added two, plus 10 draw controls.
Olivia Lewis and Nora Shoffer each scored two. Allyson Walsh and Sophia Vitelli shared time in goal for the Caper Tigers and each had four saves.
Emmah Devlin scored twice for St. Joseph (1-4).
Cherry Hill East 15, Cedar Creek 6: Paige Watson scored six and had nine draw controls for host Cherry Hill East (4-8), and Sami Bloom had three goals and three assists.
Cierra Sansone and Mia McColl each scored twice for Cedar Creek (8-6), and Isabella Cote and Quinlan Branca each tallied one.
