Southern girls volleyball captures Shore Conference Tournament title

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team captured the Shore Conference Tournament championship Thursday at Georgian Court University after the undefeated Rams defeat Colts Neck in the semifinals and Donovan Catholic in the final.

Both matches were were 2-0. Southern defeated Colts Neck 25-21, 25-16 and Donovan Catholic 29-21, 25-18. The Rams (27-0) are No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

In the championship match, Molly Regulski had a match-high 27 assists to go with five digs and five service points. Jordyn Hamlin added 14 kills, nine digs and five service points. Anna Malandro had 11 digs, eight service points and two aces. Emily Brunatti had nine digs. Sarah Capone added seven kills.

Daniella Tischio finished with 25 kills for Donovan Catholic (18-2).

In the semifinals, Regulski had 18 assists and four service points. Hamlin added 10 kills, 10 digs and seven service points. Malandro added 11 service points, nine digs and two aces.

Colts Neck fell to 18-4.

Hammonton 2, St. Joseph Academy 0: The host Blue Devils (9-11) won with set scores of 25-11 and 25-20. Angelina Virelli had four kills, three digs and one ace for Hammonton, and Cara Rivera added three kills. Madelena Erman contributed four service points and four aces, Yesvi Patel had three digs, four assists, five service points and two aces, and Tiffany Paretti added four assists, four service points and four aces. St. Joseph fell to 0-16.