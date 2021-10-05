 Skip to main content
Southern girls volleyball beats Toms River East: Late Tuesday roundup
Southern girls volleyball beats Toms River East: Late Tuesday roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Toms River East 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Rams (9-6) won 25-21, 25-17.

Toms River East fell to 9-2, and both losses were 2-0 to Southern.

Jordyn Hamlin led the Rams with eight kills and had five digs and four service points. Hailea Krause added five kills and eight digs, and Amanda Floystad had six digs, 16 assists and four service points. Brianna Otto contributed 10 digs, four assists, five service points and two aces. Corinne Hughes had three digs, eight service points and two aces, and Haley Skimmons and Samantha Hanneman each had three kills.

Washington Township 2, Cedar Creek 0: The scores were 25-12, 25-12. Bryn Bautista had 11 kills and 10 digs for visiting Washington Township (10-3), and Nina Cleary had eight digs and 21 assists.

For the Pirates (8-4), Lily Mathis had 10 digs. Lyla Bellino had two kills, three digs and four service points, and Tiernan James added four digs and two assists. Sarah Goodrich and Gianna Cox each had five digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cumberland Regional 2, Deptford 1: Cadence Conti scored the winning goal in the fourth quarter for the host Colts (8-2). The score was 1-1 at halftime after Laura Bowen scored for Cumberland and Allison Farr had a goal for Deptford (2-9). 

BOYS SOCCER

ACIT 8, Wildwood Catholic Academy 1: The host Red Hawks (3-8) led 2-0 at halftime and scored six goals in the second half.

Lasana Konneh and Axel Mayren each had a goal and two assists. Adrian Cortez, Isai Alvarez, Trisdell Scott, Anthony Ramos, Samuel Olarte and Isidro Sanchez each scored a goal. George Nikos had two assists. ACIT goalies Erick Perez (3 saves) and Nikos (one save) shared the win. Jack Cavenas had 12 saves for the Crusaders (1-5).

Oakcrest 2, Absegami 0: Jack O'Brien scored a goal in each half for visiting Oakcrest, and Andrae Johnson assisted on both goals.

GIRLS TENNIS

South Jersey Group III quarterfinal

(2) Clearview Regional 5, (7) Absegami 0

Singles-Carlee Cristella d. Olivia Hughes 6-4, 6-4; Sarah Crawford d. Cassandra Hughes 6-1, 6-2; Emily Miscioscia d. Sarina Pollino 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles-Brooke McGuigan-Megan McLoughlin d. Simone Graziano-Alyssa Bailey 6-0, 6-0; McKenzie McDowell-Noelle Gregg d. Neha Pandeya-Surti Jill 6-0, 6-1.

Records-Absegami 6-4; Clearview 14-1.

Regular season

Southern Regional 5, Brick Memorial 0

Singles-Gabby Bates d. Megan Henry 6-1, 6-0; Ella Brown d. Morgan Casey 6-0, 6-1; Melissa Kolkhorst d. Jackie Manikas 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles-Andie Purks-Julie Simms d. Gulnora Kuchkorova-Victoria De Los Santos 6-2, 6-3; Gabby Tapia-Maggie Arellano d. Haley Ingenito-Kayla Capozzi 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Records-Brick 3-9; Southern 8-4.

Vineland 3, Millville 2

Singles-Gianina Speranza V d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Arielis Martinez M d. Luciana Day 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Nicole Lopes 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles-Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-2, 6-3; Urvi Patel-Trista Suppi V d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-1, 6-4.

Records-Millvillel 5-10; Vineland 6-9.

Hammonton 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles-Emily Walters d. Jenaya Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Krista Tzaferos d. Lisett Cruz 6-0, 6-2; Ava Rodio d. Paulina Santiago 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles-Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa d. Maria Shelton-Destiny Hughes 6-0, 6-2; Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole d. Ashley Martinez-Jocelyn Perez 6-0, 6-1.

Records-Bridgeton 0-11; Hammonton 4-8.

