Southern girls volleyball beats Toms River East: Late Tuesday roundup

The Southern Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Toms River East 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Rams (9-6) won 25-21, 25-17.

Toms River East fell to 9-2, and both losses were 2-0 to Southern.

Jordyn Hamlin led the Rams with eight kills and had five digs and four service points. Hailea Krause added five kills and eight digs, and Amanda Floystad had six digs, 16 assists and four service points. Brianna Otto contributed 10 digs, four assists, five service points and two aces. Corinne Hughes had three digs, eight service points and two aces, and Haley Skimmons and Samantha Hanneman each had three kills.

Washington Township 2, Cedar Creek 0: The scores were 25-12, 25-12. Bryn Bautista had 11 kills and 10 digs for visiting Washington Township (10-3), and Nina Cleary had eight digs and 21 assists.

For the Pirates (8-4), Lily Mathis had 10 digs. Lyla Bellino had two kills, three digs and four service points, and Tiernan James added four digs and two assists. Sarah Goodrich and Gianna Cox each had five digs.

FIELD HOCKEY