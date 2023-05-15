The Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team scored six second-half goals to beat Barnegat 8-7 in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round game Monday.
The host Rams (12-3) trailed 4-2 at halftime.
Izzy Muti scored three and had one assist for Southern, and Anna Malandro scored twice. Avery Smith scored one and had two assist, and Delaney Falk and Deirdre Jones both had one goal and an assist. Morgan Muirhead (six saves) and Adyson Griffin (nine saves) shared time in goal.
For Barnegat (10-4), Alyson Sojak scored three and had three assists, and Savia Singh tallied three goals. Calli Dunn scored one and had three assists.
Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Lacey Township 3: Mia Milkowski scored three for the host Bulldogs (15-3) in the Shore Tournament first-round game.
For Lacey (7-7), Zoey Smith scored twice. Delaney Dittenhofer also scored.
Regular season
Mainland Regional 9, Notre Dame 8: Jane Meade scored three goals for the host Mustangs (9-7), and Sofia Day tallied two and had four ground balls and three draw controls.
Avery Notaro scored two. Eva Blanco added a goal, two assists and five ground balls. Sienna Gizelbach scored one and had four ground balls. Madison Taylor contributed four ground balls, and Kylie Kurtz had eight saves for the win.
Naomi Kahney scored three for Notre Dame (13-4), and Capri Valentino and Sammy Renda both scored two.
West Deptford 14, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 3: Michaela Scirratto led host West Deptford (1-5) with four goals.
For OLMA (13-4), Rylie Gemberling scored twice and Gabby Eaise added a goal. Grace McMahon had three ground balls.
PHOTOS Southern Regional vs. Barnegat girls lacrosse
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Southern Regional's Deirdre Jones scores during an 8-7 victory over Barnegat in the Shore Conference Tournament on Monday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.