The Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team scored six second-half goals to beat Barnegat 8-7 in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round game Monday.

The host Rams (12-3) trailed 4-2 at halftime.

Izzy Muti scored three and had one assist for Southern, and Anna Malandro scored twice. Avery Smith scored one and had two assist, and Delaney Falk and Deirdre Jones both had one goal and an assist. Morgan Muirhead (six saves) and Adyson Griffin (nine saves) shared time in goal.

For Barnegat (10-4), Alyson Sojak scored three and had three assists, and Savia Singh tallied three goals. Calli Dunn scored one and had three assists.

Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Lacey Township 3: Mia Milkowski scored three for the host Bulldogs (15-3) in the Shore Tournament first-round game.

Payton Haley tallied two and had three assists.

For Lacey (7-7), Zoey Smith scored twice. Delaney Dittenhofer also scored.

Regular season

Mainland Regional 9, Notre Dame 8: Jane Meade scored three goals for the host Mustangs (9-7), and Sofia Day tallied two and had four ground balls and three draw controls.

Avery Notaro scored two. Eva Blanco added a goal, two assists and five ground balls. Sienna Gizelbach scored one and had four ground balls. Madison Taylor contributed four ground balls, and Kylie Kurtz had eight saves for the win.

Naomi Kahney scored three for Notre Dame (13-4), and Capri Valentino and Sammy Renda both scored two.

West Deptford 14, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 3: Michaela Scirratto led host West Deptford (1-5) with four goals.

For OLMA (13-4), Rylie Gemberling scored twice and Gabby Eaise added a goal. Grace McMahon had three ground balls.

PHOTOS Southern Regional vs. Barnegat girls lacrosse