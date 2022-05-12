Southern girls lacrosse advances to Shore Conference semis: Late Wednesday roundup

Emma Gallaro, Delaney Falk and Rylee Johnson each scored two goals to lead the Southern High School girls lacrosse team to a 7-5 victory over Middletown South in the Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.

For the first time in program history, the Rams (13-2) advance to the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Rams will travel to top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Friday. Southern is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.

On Wednesday, Gallaro and Johnson each added four ground balls. Deirdre Jones had eight ground balls, five draw controls, an assist and a goal. Falk added five ground balls. Avery Smith and Katie Braun each had an assist.

Emma Buthorn scored four for Middletown South (12-3).

Mainland Reg. 13, Egg Harbor Twp. 9: Charlotte Walcoff scored six for the Mustangs (10-6). Julianna Medina added three goals. Jillian Schallus, Jane Meade, Ava Sheeran and Eva Blanco each scored once. Mainland led 8-6 at halftime.

Emily Gargan and Anna Smith each scored three for the Eagles (8-6). Addison Jacobs and Smith each added five ground balls. Sagie Broschard, Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Amelia Zinckgraf each scored once. Brianne Macchia scored nine.

No. 10 Holy Spirit 16, Oakcrest 0: Emma Watson scored two and had two assists for the Spartans (12-4). Mariah Nell scored two. Riley McNulty had four ground balls and scored once. Maggie Cella, Sienna Calhoun, Ava McMackin, Hanna Watson, Aggie Forte, Taylor Murphy, Riley Mensch, Brielle Soltys, Kira Murray, Maddie Abbott and Leah Corkhill each had one goal. Forte had four assists, Watson added three. Piper Martin made one save.

Holy Spirit is 10th in The Elite 11.

The Falcons fell to 0-15.

Middle Twp. 15, Cedar Creek 5: Holly Mader scored four and added three assists(8-8). for the Panthers (8-8). Abbie Teefy scored three and had two assist. Carmen O'Hara and Maddyn McAnaney each scored twice. Gwen Boal, Hailie Seitz, Eliza Billingham and Brianna Robinson al scored once. Olivia Rodgers made two saves.

Abby Winterbottom scored four for the Pirates (6-10). Mia McColl had a goal and assist. Sierra Sketers made 10 saves.

Boy lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 15 Absegami 1: Gavin Hill scored four and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (11-3). Matthew Brown scored twice and added twp assists. Macky Bonner scored three and added an assist. Zac Castellano won 10 of 17 faceoffs, scored once and had an assist. Braden Brojakowski had two assists and a goal. Zac Castellano, Taj Turner and Jake Robson each had an assist and goal. Corson Hughes and Dennis Serra each scored once. Quinten Hagan made eight saves.

Shaun Howey scored for Absegami (2-9). Keegan Sleipnes made fives saves.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.