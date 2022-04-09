Southern edges Ocean City in battle of South Jersey powers: Roundup

Joey DeYoung scored two goals to lead the undefeated Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 5-4 victory over Ocean City in a nonconference game Saturday at Carey Stadium.

Jake Washco, Jack Kolbe and Zach Washco each scored once for the Rams (4-0). Kolbe also had an assist. Tyler Sininsky made eight saves.

Pat Grimley scored once and added an assist for the Red Raidera (3-2). Jack Davis, John Moyer and Dom Guerrera also scored a goal. Cole Young and Charlie Schutta wXG had an assist. Dylan Dwyer won 11 of 12 faceoffs. Winfield Dunn made six saves.

Entering the game, Southern had 15 goals per game and allowed just 1.6 in three games. Ocean City had averaged 13.3 goals in four games, but the defenses ruled this game. The game was scoreless after the first quarter, and Southern only led 3-2 at halftime.

Last season, Southern won the South Jersey Group IV title. The Red Raiders won the S.J. Group III title. Both teams returned many talented players this season, and are among the best in the state.

Girls lacrosse

Holy Spirit 10, Williamstown 9: Maddie Abbott and Leah Corkhill each scored three for the Spartans (4-1). Hanna Watson had three assists. Emma Watson, Hanna’s sister, scored twice. Maggie Cella and Kira Murray each added one goal. Taylor Murphy had an assist. Destiny Collazo made seven saves.

The Spartans trailed 7-2 at halftime.

Julia Verratti made five saves for Williamstown (2-2).

Southern Reg. 15, Red Bank Catholic 12: Deirdre Jones scored four and added two assists for the Rams (5-1). Avery Smith scored three and had an assist. Sophia Cooney had three assists and scored twice. Delaney Falk scored three, Rylee Johnson two and Katie Braun one. Emma Gallaro had an assist. Morgan Muirhead made nine saves.

Southern led 7-4 at halftime.

Anna Gotterup scored five for Red Bank Catholic (2-2).

Pinelands Reg. 16, Neptune 8: This was the first win of the season for the Wildcats (1-3), who led 7-3 at halftime. Sierra Celiberti led Neptune (1-4) with five goals. No further information was available.

Kingsway Reg. 22, Lower Cape May Reg. 10: Sabrina Faulkner and Maddie Schiffbauer each scored three for the Caper Tigers (3-2). Schiffbauer added three assists. Maggie Boyle had two goals and two assists. Julia Gibson added two assists and a goal. Brianna Loper had four ground balls. Allyson Walsh made 18 saves, Sophia Vitelli made two.

Ally Phalines scored six for the Dragons (3-2).

Boys volleyball

ACIT 2, Mastery H.S. 0: ACIT won by set scores of 25-12, 25-11. Taron Cavender had eight aces, two digs and one kill for ACIT. George Nikos added five kills and a dig. Tim Creelman had eight assists and two aces.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats (2-1) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-14. Brogan Duelly had seven kills for Pinelands. Zack Kay added nine assists, eight service points and four aces. Ryan McCorry had five digs. Dan Brunke added 12 assists. Ethan Woods had six kills and five digs.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

